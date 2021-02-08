‘A market that doesn’t react bullishly to bullish news isn’t bullish’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson believes stock returns in 2021 will be more about alpha – individual stocks that rise more than the overall market- than beta, companies like move in the same direction as the benchmark but in larger percentage terms,
“Alpha over Beta. The wild price swings of the past month are a function of two things in our view: 1) excess leverage in the financial system and 2) the market contemplating the transition of the economy from early to mid cycle as the reopening draws near. The good news is that VAR [volatility-related] shocks that happen when growth is accelerating (i.e. Mfg PMI >52) tend to resolve quickly. The bad news is that they may become more frequent until leverage is reduced further and rates have adjusted higher. This fits our current market narrative quite well—modest returns at the index level (S&P 500) with much more opportunity for the average stock, particularly those with the greatest operating leverage to a recovering economy. In short, 2021 should be more about alpha than beta.”
Mr. Wilson recommends U.S. stocks most sensitive to a more inflationary economy but annoyingly, there was no list of said stocks. In sector terms, Mr. Wilson recommends overweights in Financials, Health Care, Materials and Industrials.
" @SBarlow_ROB MS: alpha over beta for 2021″ – (research excerpt) Twitter
Related: “US 30-year bond yield hits 2% as inflation expectations rise” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin uses an Oscar Wilde quote to provide interesting market perspective (my emphasis),
“The market implications of the stock price swings [for Gamestop] are both very significant and completely inconsequential. Those two assessments are not in conflict. Although certainly dramatic, the wild price action of a few small-cap stocks is dwarfed by the rest of the companies in the market both in terms of scale of business activity and equity capitalization. Corporate fundamentals have been much stronger than expected. During the past month, upward estimate revisions for full-year 2021 EPS have occurred across all 11 sectors. Last week, S&P 500 fell by 3.6% from a then-record high. This week, it rebounded to establish a new high and is up 3% YTD … The entire [Gamestop] episode was all about price, and nothing about valuation. Social media commentary typically referenced price action with lofty targets sometimes illustrated with rocket ship emojis. We almost never read a comment about valuation because the rally implied an astronomical P/E multiple.”
“@SBarlow_ROB GS: markets " know the price of everything, and the value of nothing” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
BMO chief economist Doug Porter’s weekly report warned about the mounting costs of the pandemic for Canadian governments (my emphasis),
“The bond market also forged through the bad domestic economic news, driven more by rising oil prices and rising prospects for fiscal spending. The Canadian 10-year yield touched the 1% level on Friday for the first time since last March, and a long way from last summer’s record low of 44 bps. Critically, yields even rose on Friday, despite the cannonading job loss; turning Gartman’s maxim on its head, a [fixed income] market that doesn’t react bullishly to bullish news isn’t bullish. Long-term yields have made an even bigger move, as steepening has been the dominant theme in 2021. The 30-year GoC rose more than 10 bps this week alone to almost 1.6%, compared with barely above 1.2% at the start of the year. The upward lurch in long-term borrowing costs is a reminder to all policymakers that there is no free fiscal lunch—an important message as the finishing touches are now being put on this year’s round of budgets.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: There is ‘no fiscal free lunch’ for Canadian governments” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Tweet of the Day:
BREAKING! The price of Brent #oil just touched USD 60, the first time in over a year. pic.twitter.com/6rZ5dA6gOF— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) February 8, 2021
