Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief economist Doug Porter found a new Canadian inflation villain,

“Move over grocery prices. Rents may now be the biggest concern on the Canadian inflation front. Reported rents spiked up to 7.3 per cent year-over-year in September from 6.5 per cent in the prior month and 4.2 per cent a year ago. This is the fastest rent increase in just over 40 years (summer of 1983; think Flashdance … if you must). And this component has legs, as the rental market is showing precisely zero signs of cooling off. Note that the official rent measure would include everyone in rent-controlled units, so the new marginal unit is likely rising much, much faster than the CPI would suggest. That’s the bad news. The less-bad news is that food price gains are slowing. After topping out above an 11-per-cent year-over-year pace around the turn of the year, they’re now up a milder 5.8 per cent year-over-year. Looking up the pipeline, producer prices for food are slowing further, pointing to increases closer to the 2-to-3-per-cent zone in coming months. (That would have happened even without intervention from Ottawa.) To be clear, we’re not looking for food prices to fall; we just expect them to go from five times the speed limit to just a little bit above it.

***

BofA Securities’ monthly survey of global fund managers (FMS) uncovered increasing bearishness,

“FMS investors turn bearish again: cash levels jump from 4.9 per cent to 5.3 per cent, net 50 per cent expect weaker global growth, allocators stay neutral stocks … FMS Cash Rule (more than 5 per cent) = buy signal … ‘hard landing’ expectations (30 per cent) on the rise but Goldilocks ‘soft landing’ (59 per cent) remains investor base case; global profit outlook up on bounce in China optimism; lower inflation (80 per cent), steeper yield curve (75 per cent), lower short rates (73 per cent), lower bond yields (56 per cent) = consensus next 12 months … On Crowds & Contrarians: Oct rotation out of Europe & EM (1st UW since ‘22) into Japan (most OW since Oct’18), out of staples & utilities (high leverage) into commodities & energy (geopolitics); most crowded trade “long big tech” (low leverage); contrarian trades: short commodities, US tech & Japan, long EM, Eurozone, REITs & staples”

***

Morgan Stanley’s daily research summary emphasized new bullishness on renewable power stocks,

“MS Research Analyst Andrew Percoco is changing his Clean Tech industry view to Attractive from In-Line. Risk-off sentiment, rising rates, and recent events with [NextEra Energy Partners] have led to a considerable 22.5-per-cent sell-off in clean tech, which he thinks is overdone, as implied by the 55-per-cent average upside to his clean tech PTs [price targets] even after accounting for a higher cost of capital. While he recognizes that permitting backlogs, supply chain pressures, and macro risk remain as overhangs on the industry, he does not believe there has been a change in the fundamental demand backdrop for renewables and views the current valuation levels as an attractive entry point for investors. Looking at stocks with favorable near-term setups, he sees a more attractive short-term risk-reward for utility-scale solar manufacturers [First Solar Inc.] (EW [equal weight] , $214 PT), [Array Technologies Inc.] (EW, $23 PT), which Andrew upgrades from UW to EW, and [Shoals Technologies Group Inc.] (EW, $21 PT) given the favorable economics and demand backdrop, even in an elevated cost of capital environment. Outside of utility-scale solar, Andrew would highlight [Bloom Energy Corp.] (OW, $23 PT) and [Altus Power inc.] AMPS (OW, $11 PT) as two stocks with fewer near-term risks to the downside and strong demand for their core clean energy offerings”

***

