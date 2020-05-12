 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

A new way to tell if your adviser adds value, or dead weight

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

There’s now a math formula for measuring the value of an adviser.

Let’s duck the nitty-gritty math for a second to look at the big picture. According to Russell Investments Canada, the value added by an adviser can be as high as 2.88 percentage points. That’s enough to offset even the most onerous fees.

Here’s how Russell calculates that 2.88 per cent:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Annual rebalancing adds 0.1 percentage point of value;
  • Preventing behavioural mistakes by clients (stopping them from selling at market lows) adds one full percentage point;
  • Basic investment management adds 0.4 of a point;
  • Planning and ancillary services at 0.72 of a point;
  • Tax planning adds 0.66 of a point.

The perfect adviser adds 2.88 percentage points of value. How does your adviser stack up? Russell’s formula points the way to finding out. Start by recollecting the dealings you’ve had with your adviser since the market plunge in March, and over the previous 12 to 18 months. Has your adviser:

  • Talked to you about account rebalancing, which means selling some of your winning holdings to buy more of your losers so your stocks/bonds mix stays true to your target asset allocation model?
  • Encouraged you to buy at a market low and/or persuaded you not to sell at a market low?
  • Provided consistent and productive help in managing your portfolio?
  • Produced a financial plan for you?
  • Discussed the tax implications of your investments and broader financial plan?

Don’t just mentally tick a yes, no or maybe box for each aspect of adviser value. Consider what was said by your adviser and how it has played out in both your investment results and your level of confidence in meeting your financial goals.

Next step, bring your advice fees into the analysis. Russell applied a one-per-cent fee against the 2.88 percentage points of value, which suggests a net gain of almost two points. However, many investors pay more than one per cent for advice and there are additional fees for products. Add advice to product fees and then consider how your adviser is offsetting them with value.

The actual percentage calculation of value is subjective and thus not something you need to dwell on. What matters is that your adviser is doing the things that high-value advisers do – planning, guiding you through market crashes, rebalancing, being a good steward of your investments and minding your taxes.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies