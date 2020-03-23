 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘A place to hide’: 30 stocks with risk-adjusted dividend yields

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland has provided a valuable service for investors by compiling a list of stocks with dividends adjusted for balance sheet risk.

In “CDS-Adjusted Dividends: A Place To Hide,” Mr. Buckland used the price of credit default swaps (insurance against default on corporate bond issues) to assess the market’s view of financial risk for each company. This, in turn, gives a reading on the probability that dividends will be cut.

Story continues below advertisement

The result is a list of 30 stocks from around the world with the most dependable yields. Examples include Subaru from Japan, Sanofi SA from Europe, and IBM from the U.S.

***

Investors should brace themselves for a horrific stream of economic and corporate data for the next few months.

Unemployment in the U.S. and Canada will be among the most important data series’ to watch, but the short-term reports will almost certainly set the wrong kind of records,

“On Thursday, the Department of Labor will release Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims. The consensus is initial claims will increase to 750,000, but that is way too low. Based on early reporting from various states, initial weekly claims will probably be several million this week. The all time high for initial weekly unemployment claims, Seasonally Adjusted, was 695,000 in Oct 82. The high during the great recession was 665,000 in Mar 09. The previous record will be obliterated this week due to the sudden economic stop.”

“A few Comments on Weekly and Continued Unemployment Claims” – Calculated Risk

“Ottawa receives 500,000 new applications for Employment Insurance as coronavirus-related layoffs increase” – Parkinson, Report on Business

Story continues below advertisement

“Brace for earnings numbers like you’ve never seen before” - Yahoo! Finance

***

CIBC interest rate strategist Ian Pollick has been a valuable resource in recent weeks.

In a Friday research report, Mr. Pollick discussed the roll of leverage in creating recent credit market volatility (my emphasis),

“The proximate ‘trigger’ behind the collapse in risk and yields was not just concerns about the trajectory of the global economy. Rather it had more to do with a concurrent system-wide ‘margin call’ that fed on itself as covenants in [over the counter] derivative contracts were triggered. Additional collateral was required to maintain positions and as the value of this collateral declined further it created a dearth of liquidity, highlighting the inability of the financial system to absorb shocks ….

"And it was not just in large markets like the United States that saw events like this develop. Bond market liquidity (measured as the depth of the top bids and offers in broker markets) is operating at a tenth of its usual level in Canada. Further consider that relative to the size of our economy the Canadian financial system has cross-asset derivative exposure at multiples of domestic GDP; the notional amount of outstanding interest-rate derivatives alone are worth some C$13.7trn or 6.5x the value of real GDP.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB WOW! From CIBC's Pollick: "Bond market liquidity (measured as the depth of the top bids and offers in broker markets) is operating at a tenth of its usual level in Canada." – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from Citi, U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich attempts to answer “The Five Questions” facing investors.

These are “Why is this selloff different than past drawdowns? … What are the right earnings numbers that we should be thinking about for 2020 and 2021 so that a valuation judgement can be made?... Where does the S&P 500 bottom? … Which groups can rebound more significantly once stocks recover? [and] Are there going to be structural changes?”

As for which sectors will lead the rebound, he wrote, “The question indicates our sense that the investment community’s mindset is not bearish as they look for upside opportunities. We suspect that some of the most beaten-up names can rebound significantly as banks did in 2009-10 or dot-coms in 2002-03. Areas like airlines, cruise lines, oil patch names, maybe banks and industrial cyclicals can experience meaningful advances once we get through this slump.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich from "The Five Questions" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Diversion: “Hey Siri, Do I Have Coronavirus?” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies