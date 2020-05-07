 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

A proven strategy for buying domestic bank stocks

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Loan losses for domestic banks are set to rise because of business shutdowns and low oil prices.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

BMO Capital Markets’ chief investment strategist Brian Belski sees a lucrative buying opportunity ahead for Canadian bank stocks. Market history makes his case compelling.

Loan losses for the banks are set to rise because of business shutdowns and low oil prices. Mr. Belski’s research shows that peaks in banks’ loan-loss provisioning – funds set aside to offset expected defaults and writedowns – have historically signalled periods of strong outperformance for the sector.

Importantly, the strategist points out that banks tend to “front load” loss provisions – which implies that their peak could occur as early as the current quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The accompanying chart compares the performance of domestic bank stocks and the extent of loan-loss provisions back to 1995 (maximum history available). The blue line is the S&P/TSX Bank Index and the purple line is the total loan-loss provisions for the five largest banks.

domestic bank stocks vs.

loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX

Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

domestic bank stocks vs. loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

domestic bank stocks vs. loan-loss provisions

S&P/TSX Bank Index

Total loan-loss provisions:

Big Five Banks ($ billions)

4,000

$3.5

3,500

3.0

3,000

2.5

2,500

2.0

2,000

1.5

1,500

1.0

1,000

0.5

500

0

0.0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

The first major peak in loan-loss provisions on the chart occurred in September, 2002. In the following 12 months, the bank index jumped 30.3 per cent, including dividends, outdistancing the S&P/TSX Composite return (not shown on chart) by almost eight percentage points.

The same trend of bank outperformance occurred after the second peak in provisions in June of 2009. The next year saw banks climb 16.6 per cent compared with the TSX’s 12-per-cent total return. Banks also outperformed after the smaller peak in provisions in June, 2016, with a 23.2-per-cent rise that beat the S&P/TSX Composite by 12 per cent to the end of June, 2017.

BMO’s trade idea – buy bank stocks when provisions peak – is extremely well supported by market history. The challenge for investors now is identifying when maximum loan-loss provisions are in place and set to decline.

We will begin to get some answers later this month. Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank kick off the earnings reporting season for the sector on May 26; Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal announce quarterly results the next day.

Investors should be looking for big increases in provisions for losses as a potential sign that the major banks feel they have built enough of a buffer against potential virus- and energy-related defaults to weather the financial storm. A sharp rise in loss provisions – 30 per cent or more – would indicate the “front loading” Mr. Belski predicted, and a potential sign of peak provisioning.

Equity markets appear to be signalling better economic times ahead and crude prices have rallied from the lows. This raises the odds that peak provisions might be imminent. Once that point has been reached, it should provide an attractive entry point for domestic bank stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies