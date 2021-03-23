 Skip to main content
A stunning bull market was born one year ago. Here are the returns of every TSX Composite stock since that day

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Looking back, few would have expected that the third week of March 2020 was to be the starting point for a powerful new bull market that continues to today.

A year ago, the world was still realizing the depths of the pandemic and stocks had been in freefall for a month. But since the low point for the S&P/TSX Composite was reached on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has rallied 66 per cent, setting record highs along the way.

Which Canadian stocks are the big winners? With the help of S&P Global Market Intelligence, we pulled a list of the current members of the Composite, with their returns for that one-year period through this past Monday. In addition, the table below shows the cycles of pandemic performance: First, the returns from the Feb. 20, 2020 high to the market bottom. Then, the pandemic winners and losers: returns from March 23, 2020 until the Nov. 9, 2020 announcement of the Pfizer vaccine that made economic recovery seem tantalizingly close. Finally, the leaders of the recovery: The stocks that needed signs of economic rebirth to revive, and which had the best returns from Nov. 9 onward.

CompanyIndustry % Change - [Feb. 20, 2020-March 23, 2020]% Change - [March 23, 2020-Nov. 8, 2020]% Change - [Nov. 8, 2020-March 2, 2021]% Change - [March 23, 2020-March 22, 2021]
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. AT-TCommunication Services (55.7) 783.3 165.0 2,241.0
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT-TIndustrials (70.4) 145.1 331.6 957.8
SunOpta Inc. SOY-TConsumer Staples (39.8) 331.1 105.4 785.4
Whitecap Resources Inc.WCP-TEnergy (81.8) 205.8 119.1 569.9
Lithium Americas Corp. LAC-TMaterials (57.1) 344.7 44.1 540.6
Aphria Inc.APHA-THealth Care (34.3) 92.5 227.4 530.1
Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD-TInformation Technology (65.2) 294.3 59.6 529.3
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. VII-TEnergy (80.0) 228.5 87.8 516.8
NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE-TEnergy (44.8) 177.5 114.0 493.8
Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG-TEnergy (78.8) 77.4 226.5 479.1
goeasy Ltd. GSY-TFinancials (68.9) 246.4 56.4 441.8
Interfor Corp.IFP-TMaterials (66.9) 233.7 62.2 441.2
BRP Inc. DOO-TConsumer Discretionary (72.5) 267.1 39.0 410.2
Village Farms International Inc. VFF-TConsumer Staples (47.4) 121.0 120.2 386.6
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-TMaterials (58.1) 207.5 57.4 384.0
MEG Energy Corp. MEG-TEnergy (80.8) 72.9 178.9 382.1
Denison Mines Corp.DML-TEnergy (38.2) 42.9 215.6 350.8
Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM-TMaterials (53.9) 253.1 25.2 342.1
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-TMaterials (36.3) 127.1 93.5 339.4
Canfor Corp.CFP-TMaterials (53.4) 189.0 50.3 334.2
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.ITP-TMaterials (54.3) 123.7 89.0 322.7
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-TEnergy (80.5) 98.7 110.0 317.3
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ)ZZZ-TConsumer Discretionary (59.0) 174.7 41.6 288.9
TFI International Inc. TFII-TIndustrials (47.5) 152.2 51.7 282.4
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.CF-TFinancials (41.2) 122.9 66.8 271.8
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG-TMaterials (62.7) 214.1 17.7 269.8
Endeavour Silver Corp. EDR-TMaterials (28.1) 186.2 28.3 267.2
Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU-TEnergy (45.0) 190.0 25.4 263.6
Enerplus Corp.ERF-TEnergy (72.3) 18.8 196.5 252.3
Methanex Corp.MX-TMaterials (68.8) 182.2 22.3 245.0
Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-TMaterials (40.6) 106.5 65.1 240.9
Vermilion Energy Inc. VET-TEnergy (84.2) 16.5 191.5 239.6
Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR-B-TCommunication Services (58.5) 98.0 68.0 232.5
Magna International Inc. MG-TConsumer Discretionary (48.9) 116.1 53.3 231.4
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ)CNQ-TEnergy (68.7) 81.5 78.1 223.3
Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-TIndustrials (56.7) 135.7 36.7 222.2
Linamar Corp.LNR-TConsumer Discretionary (41.1) 85.8 71.3 218.3
Spin Master Corp.TOY-TConsumer Discretionary (65.3) 176.2 13.5 213.6
Shopify Inc. SHOP-NInformation Technology (29.9) 178.4 11.0 209.0
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN-TMaterials (38.0) 157.0 17.9 203.1
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX:LIF)LIF-TMaterials (39.5) 92.0 57.3 201.9
New Gold Inc. NGD-TMaterials (31.8) 252.1 (14.8) 200.0
Exchange Income Corp.EIF-TIndustrials (67.7) 142.6 22.2 196.4
Aritzia Inc. ATZ-TConsumer Discretionary (59.2) 89.8 52.5 189.4
Equitable Group Inc. EQB-TFinancials (57.0) 102.4 38.9 181.1
Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP-TIndustrials (32.2) 77.1 56.7 177.5
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL-THealth Care (7.92) 247.6 (20.3) 177.0
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX-TEnergy (58.6) 128.7 20.1 174.6
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. BPY-QReal Estate (60.6) 105.4 33.2 173.6
BlackBerry Ltd.BB-TInformation Technology (38.4) 25.6 112.3 166.8
Celestica Inc. CLS-TInformation Technology (60.6) 108.3 27.0 164.5
Teck Resources Ltd.TECK-B-TMaterials (43.0) 98.5 33.0 164.0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FVI-TMaterials (31.9) 211.0 (15.6) 162.6
ECN Capital Corp. ECN-TFinancials (48.4) 83.3 42.2 160.6
NFI Group Inc. NFI-TIndustrials (65.2) 42.7 80.3 157.2
Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL-TEnergy (66.1) 60.7 59.5 156.4
Sprott Inc.SII-TFinancials (32.7) 87.3 36.9 156.3
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX:CTC-A)CTC-A-TConsumer Discretionary (51.1) 118.3 16.2 153.7
Superior Plus Corp. SPB-TUtilities (49.1) 110.5 20.3 153.3
Keyera Corp. KEY-TEnergy (67.6) 65.3 52.4 151.9
Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-TConsumer Discretionary (57.8) 76.6 41.8 150.6
Russel Metals Inc. RUS-TIndustrials (49.0) 73.8 43.9 150.1
Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC-NHealth Care (49.8) 25.4 98.1 148.4
Cameco Corp.CCO-TEnergy (25.0) 35.0 82.3 146.2
Finning International Inc. FTT-TIndustrials (38.0) 71.8 42.8 145.4
Badger Daylighting Ltd. BAD-TIndustrials (42.4) 83.0 34.0 145.2
Transcontinental Inc. TCL-A-TIndustrials (43.1) 66.9 46.3 144.2
Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI-TReal Estate (56.3) 86.8 30.4 143.7
AltaGas Ltd. ALA-TUtilities (58.4) 94.8 24.4 142.3
CAE Inc. CAE-TIndustrials (63.9) 62.8 48.2 141.4
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI-UN)BEI-UN-TReal Estate (68.5) 77.9 35.6 141.2
Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-TEnergy (60.2) 48.1 62.7 141.0
Martinrea International Inc. MRE-TConsumer Discretionary (56.3) 89.7 26.0 139.0
First Majestic Silver Corp. FR-TMaterials (31.7) 74.7 36.1 137.8
National Bank of Canada NA-TFinancials (48.1) 79.4 32.2 137.2
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS-TConsumer Discretionary (43.7) 80.7 29.9 134.8
Tricon Residential Inc. TCN-TReal Estate (53.2) 104.7 14.6 134.6
Canopy Growth Corp.WEED-THealth Care (38.7) 68.7 37.0 131.1
Ero Copper Corp. ERO-TMaterials (42.7) 92.0 18.7 127.8
The North West Company Inc.NWC-TConsumer Staples (39.3) 117.8 4.49 127.6
iA Financial Corporation Inc. IAG-TFinancials (55.4) 70.4 32.9 126.5
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC)GC-TConsumer Discretionary (57.6) 26.1 79.3 126.2
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)BIP-NUtilities (51.3) 96.1 15.1 125.7
FirstService Corp.FSV-TReal Estate (41.9) 122.8 1.03 125.1
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP-UN)BEP-UN-TUtilities (40.8) 123.6 (0.052) 123.5
Northland Power Inc. NPI-TUtilities (35.4) 121.6 0.279 122.2
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-TFinancials (50.7) 49.8 46.6 119.7
Parex Resources Inc. PXT-TEnergy (53.8) 31.7 66.3 119.0
Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-UN-TReal Estate (51.1) 112.4 2.86 118.4
Canadian Western Bank CWB-TFinancials (51.2) 62.7 34.1 118.2
OrganiGram Holdings Inc.OGI-THealth Care (39.2) 0 118.1 118.1
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK-TEnergy (54.7) 32.9 62.5 116.0
Home Capital Group Inc. HCG-TFinancials (53.4) 77.4 21.4 115.4
TransAlta Corp.TA-TUtilities (50.1) 51.9 39.8 112.3
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH-UN)NWH-UN-TReal Estate (49.8) 85.2 14.4 111.9
Air Canada AC-TIndustrials (71.4) 24.6 68.9 110.4
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)BBU-NIndustrials (58.6) 65.4 27.0 110.1
Stella-Jones Inc. SJ-TMaterials (36.8) 91.3 9.73 109.9
Pan American Silver Corp.PAAS-TMaterials (39.3) 141.7 (13.8) 108.4
Bank of Montreal BMO-TFinancials (44.5) 50.8 37.6 107.5
Boralex Inc. BLX-TUtilities (41.3) 122.0 (6.63) 107.3
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR-UN)HR-UN-TReal Estate (64.9) 46.7 41.2 107.2
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)RBA-NIndustrials (36.1) 171.9 (24.0) 106.6
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX-UN)AX-UN-TReal Estate (56.0) 70.4 20.8 105.8
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR-UN)DIR-UN-TReal Estate (50.5) 85.4 10.8 105.5
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)QSR-NConsumer Discretionary (50.5) 69.0 21.2 104.9
Power Corporation of Canada POW-TFinancials (48.6) 60.5 27.4 104.5
Seabridge Gold Inc. SEA-TMaterials (39.8) 163.3 (22.7) 103.5
IGM Financial Inc.IGM-TFinancials (47.6) 58.2 28.1 102.6
WSP Global Inc. WSP-TIndustrials (35.1) 45.1 37.5 99.5
CCL Industries Inc. CCL-B-TMaterials (38.5) 53.7 29.1 98.4
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)CM-TFinancials (38.1) 57.3 25.9 98.0
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-TCommunication Services (30.4) 29.9 52.2 97.7
GFL Environmental Inc. GFL-TIndustrials - 33.6 47.6 97.1
Nutrien Ltd. NTR-TMaterials (34.6) 44.0 36.5 96.5
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU-UN)SRU-UN-TReal Estate (51.5) 48.6 32.2 96.5
Parkland Corp.PKI-TEnergy (55.8) 87.5 3.36 93.8
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT-UN)GRT-UN-TReal Estate (44.9) 94.2 (0.587) 93.1
Capital Power Corp.CPX-TUtilities (47.0) 61.2 19.4 92.4
Onex Corp.ONEX-TFinancials (51.5) 40.5 36.9 92.3
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. RCH-TIndustrials (29.5) 78.9 6.85 91.1
Element Fleet Management Corp. EFN-TFinancials (44.0) 81.1 5.27 90.6
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX:PBH)PBH-TConsumer Staples (37.1) 61.9 17.4 90.1
TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW-TUtilities (39.3) 63.1 16.4 89.8
Sagen MI Canada Inc. MIC-TFinancials (56.4) 87.3 1.19 89.5
Pembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-TEnergy (60.0) 33.8 41.4 89.2
Altus Group Ltd.AIF-TReal Estate (24.3) 73.4 8.94 88.9
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-TFinancials (45.3) 62.1 16.2 88.4
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT-UN)CRT-UN-TReal Estate (45.4) 59.8 16.9 86.9
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA)ATA-TIndustrials (27.1) 27.8 45.0 85.3
Aecon Group Inc. ARE-TIndustrials (37.1) 37.5 34.2 84.6
Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-TFinancials (43.5) 52.4 20.9 84.3
The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSX:DSG)DSG-TInformation Technology (30.4) 82.8 0.66 84.0
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:WIR-UN)WIR-UN-TReal Estate (42.5) 63.3 12.6 83.9
Suncor Energy Inc. SU-TEnergy (61.4) 1.03 80.2 82.0
Dundee Precious Metals Inc.DPM-TMaterials (20.8) 115.6 (16.1) 80.8
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM-A)BAM-A-TFinancials (46.7) 35.7 32.2 79.4
The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-TFinancials (37.4) 27.0 40.9 78.9
Gibson Energy Inc.GEI-TEnergy (53.4) 42.0 25.7 78.5
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-TMaterials (17.9) 128.0 (22.0) 77.8
Cargojet Inc.CJT-TIndustrials (18.3) 154.5 (30.5) 76.9
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR-UN)CRR-UN-TReal Estate (40.0) 45.3 21.4 76.5
Boyd Group Services Inc. .BYD-TIndustrials (41.8) 52.1 15.9 76.4
The Toronto-Dominion BanlTD-TFinancials (35.1) 25.6 39.5 75.2
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-TInformation Technology (32.3) 93.5 (9.52) 75.1
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX:WTE)WTE-TIndustrials (25.8) 22.8 42.5 75.0
MAG Silver Corp. MAG-TMaterials (17.3) 121.0 (21.7) 73.0
Stantec Inc. STN-TIndustrials (24.4) 22.1 41.5 72.7
Primo Water Corp.PRMW-TConsumer Staples (42.3) 52.5 12.8 72.0
Open Text Corp.OTEX-QInformation Technology (38.0) 43.0 20.0 71.6
CI Financial Corp.CIX-TFinancials (55.0) 44.7 18.5 71.4
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-TIndustrials (26.2) 59.0 7.77 71.4
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-UN-THealth Care (48.6) 47.0 16.4 71.1
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI-UN)REI-UN-TReal Estate (54.7) 25.2 36.3 70.7
Toromont Industries Ltd. TIH-TIndustrials (22.6) 63.0 4.04 69.6
OceanaGold Corp.OGC-TMaterials (50.8) 57.5 7.41 69.2
Royal Bank of Canada RY-TFinancials (33.1) 38.7 21.1 68.0
Pretium Resources Inc. PVG-TMaterials (14.0) 105.3 (18.4) 67.5
Sienna Senior Living Inc. SIA-THealth Care (48.0) 34.7 22.4 65.0
Cronos Group Inc. CRON-THealth Care (23.8) 32.5 24.3 64.8
Constellation Software Inc. CSU-TInformation Technology (20.5) 36.2 20.4 63.9
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-NMaterials (26.1) 123.6 (27.4) 62.3
Kinaxis Inc. KXS-TInformation Technology (15.1) 128.7 (29.6) 61.1
Jamieson Wellness Inc. JWEL-TConsumer Staples (8.45) 78.8 (10.0) 60.9
Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-TFinancials (38.9) 4.86 52.7 60.1
Empire Company Ltd.EMP-A-TConsumer Staples (22.0) 57.8 (0.835) 56.5
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. INE-TUtilities (33.5) 75.6 (11.5) 55.5
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR-UN)FCR-UN-TReal Estate (48.5) 18.3 30.9 54.8
ATCO Ltd. ACO-X-TUtilities (48.0) 35.0 14.0 53.9
Osisko Mining Inc. OSK-TMaterials (48.1) 101.0 (23.9) 53.0
CGI Inc. GIB-A-TInformation Technology (31.8) 25.1 20.8 51.2
TMX Group Ltd.X-TFinancials (23.2) 45.4 2.96 49.7
Kinross Gold Corp.K-TMaterials (20.5) 93.7 (22.9) 49.3
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)AQN-TUtilities (36.5) 54.9 (4.29) 48.3
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-TIndustrials (29.1) 49.8 (1.86) 47.0
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:D-UN)D-UN-TReal Estate (57.0) 23.4 19.0 46.9
Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR)CNR-TIndustrials (20.2) 40.4 4.15 46.2
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR-UN)CAR-UN-TReal Estate (36.5) 20.0 21.7 46.0
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. SNC-TIndustrials (42.2) 0.703 44.8 45.8
Dollarama Inc. DOL-TConsumer Discretionary (13.2) 38.7 5.15 45.8
Cascades Inc. CAS-TMaterials 0.502 27.1 14.3 45.3
Hydro One Ltd.H-TUtilities (26.9) 43.9 0.762 45.0
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR-TMaterials (27.0) 61.2 (10.2) 44.7
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI-TConsumer Staples (19.3) 24.6 15.9 44.4
Waste Connections Inc.WCN-NIndustrials (29.0) 47.0 (2.31) 43.7
Centerra Gold Inc. CG-TMaterials (20.7) 71.7 (16.3) 43.7
Intact Financial Corp.IFC-TFinancials (29.4) 35.3 5.57 42.8
Enbridge Inc. ENB-TEnergy (37.8) 7.8 32.3 42.6
Alamos Gold Inc. AGI-TMaterials (18.0) 78.1 (20.6) 41.3
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:KMP-UN)KMP-UN-TReal Estate (38.2) 21.4 16.3 41.2
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CUF-UN)CUF-UN-TReal Estate (51.2) 11.3 25.9 40.2
Canadian Utilities Ltd.CU-TUtilities (39.5) 24.2 11.9 39.0
TELUS Corp.T-TCommunication Services (22.4) 19.8 15.7 38.6
Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA-TCommunication Services (16.7) 4.32 32.6 38.3
Yamana Gold Inc. YRI-TMaterials (28.7) 86.9 (26.0) 38.3
Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM-TMaterials (11.5) 119.8 (37.2) 37.9
SilverCrest Metals Inc. SIL-TMaterials (26.0) 91.1 (28.0) 37.6
Quebecor Inc. QBR-A-TCommunication Services (16.8) 23.0 11.7 37.4
Real Matters Inc. REAL-TReal Estate (27.6) 127.2 (40.0) 36.4
B2Gold Corp. BTO-TMaterials (26.4) 106.5 (34.2) 35.8
Emera Inc.EMA-TUtilities (29.0) 33.6 1.52 35.6
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP-UN)AP-UN-TReal Estate (46.7) 7.19 26.4 35.4
Morneau Shepell Inc. MSI-TIndustrials (28.5) 14.5 17.1 34.1
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-TCommunication Services (27.8) 19.2 11.8 33.2
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-TFinancials (36.0) (5.54) 40.6 32.8
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM-TMaterials (13.1) 76.8 (24.9) 32.8
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP-UN)CHP-UN-TReal Estate (28.0) 22.5 8.06 32.3
Fortis Inc. FTS-TUtilities (27.7) 31.6 0.559 32.3
BCE Inc. BCE-TCommunication Services (27.2) 17.4 12.3 31.8
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP-UN)IIP-UN-TReal Estate (34.8) 8.89 20.6 31.3
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-B-TConsumer Staples (29.7) 46.8 (11.3) 30.2
Endeavour Mining Corp.EDV-TMaterials (24.2) 74.6 (25.5) 30.1
Saputo Inc. SAP-TConsumer Staples (25.3) 7.44 18.2 27.0
TC Energy Corp.TRP-TEnergy (36.3) 8.95 14.5 24.8
Torex Gold Resources Inc. TXG-TMaterials (36.0) 55.6 (19.8) 24.8
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SSL-TMaterials (23.1) 46.0 (15.7) 23.1
IAMGOLD Corp.IMG-TMaterials (14.9) 51.8 (19.0) 23.0
George Weston Ltd.WN-TConsumer Staples (21.2) 15.1 4.62 20.4
Winpak Ltd. WPK-TMaterials (23.3) 16.1 3.15 19.8
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO-TMaterials (31.7) 80.5 (34.8) 17.7
SSR Mining Inc. SSRM-TMaterials (33.5) 63.1 (28.9) 15.9
Loblaw Companies Ltd.L-TConsumer Staples (14.2) 12.6 1.56 14.4
Equinox Gold Corp. EQX-TMaterials (25.3) 59.8 (30.2) 11.6
Metro Inc. MRU-TConsumer Staples (5.21) 27.1 (13.2) 10.3
NovaGold Resources Inc. NG-TMaterials (14.3) 41.2 (22.5) 9.38
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL-TMaterials (13.0) 59.5 (31.8) 8.76
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-TMaterials (3.53) 33.0 (21.1) 4.96
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-TMaterials (8.08) 50.0 (30.8) 3.77
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB-THealth Care (55.2) 6.25 (4.78) 1.17
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUP-THealth Care (32.8) (1.16) (7.47) (8.54)
Dye & Durham Ltd.DND-TInformation Technology -- 87.5 -

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: Companies listed are members of the S&P/TSX Composite as of March 23, 2021. Some of these stocks were not members of the index during the periods covered. Exchanges and tickers are for primary listing, which may not be the TSX.

