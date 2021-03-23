A stunning bull market was born one year ago. Here are the returns of every TSX Composite stock since that day

Looking back, few would have expected that the third week of March 2020 was to be the starting point for a powerful new bull market that continues to today.
A year ago, the world was still realizing the depths of the pandemic and stocks had been in freefall for a month. But since the low point for the S&P/TSX Composite was reached on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has rallied 66 per cent, setting record highs along the way.
Which Canadian stocks are the big winners? With the help of S&P Global Market Intelligence, we pulled a list of the current members of the Composite, with their returns for that one-year period through this past Monday. In addition, the table below shows the cycles of pandemic performance: First, the returns from the Feb. 20, 2020 high to the market bottom. Then, the pandemic winners and losers: returns from March 23, 2020 until the Nov. 9, 2020 announcement of the Pfizer vaccine that made economic recovery seem tantalizingly close. Finally, the leaders of the recovery: The stocks that needed signs of economic rebirth to revive, and which had the best returns from Nov. 9 onward.
|Company
|Industry
|% Change - [Feb. 20, 2020-March 23, 2020]
|% Change - [March 23, 2020-Nov. 8, 2020]
|% Change - [Nov. 8, 2020-March 2, 2021]
|% Change - [March 23, 2020-March 22, 2021]
|AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
|AT-T
|Communication Services
|(55.7)
|783.3
|165.0
|2,241.0
|Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
|WPRT-T
|Industrials
|(70.4)
|145.1
|331.6
|957.8
|SunOpta Inc.
|SOY-T
|Consumer Staples
|(39.8)
|331.1
|105.4
|785.4
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|Energy
|(81.8)
|205.8
|119.1
|569.9
|Lithium Americas Corp.
|LAC-T
|Materials
|(57.1)
|344.7
|44.1
|540.6
|Aphria Inc.
|APHA-T
|Health Care
|(34.3)
|92.5
|227.4
|530.1
|Lightspeed POS Inc.
|LSPD-T
|Information Technology
|(65.2)
|294.3
|59.6
|529.3
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
|VII-T
|Energy
|(80.0)
|228.5
|87.8
|516.8
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|NXE-T
|Energy
|(44.8)
|177.5
|114.0
|493.8
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|Energy
|(78.8)
|77.4
|226.5
|479.1
|goeasy Ltd.
|GSY-T
|Financials
|(68.9)
|246.4
|56.4
|441.8
|Interfor Corp.
|IFP-T
|Materials
|(66.9)
|233.7
|62.2
|441.2
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(72.5)
|267.1
|39.0
|410.2
|Village Farms International Inc.
|VFF-T
|Consumer Staples
|(47.4)
|121.0
|120.2
|386.6
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM-T
|Materials
|(58.1)
|207.5
|57.4
|384.0
|MEG Energy Corp.
|MEG-T
|Energy
|(80.8)
|72.9
|178.9
|382.1
|Denison Mines Corp.
|DML-T
|Energy
|(38.2)
|42.9
|215.6
|350.8
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM-T
|Materials
|(53.9)
|253.1
|25.2
|342.1
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|Materials
|(36.3)
|127.1
|93.5
|339.4
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|Materials
|(53.4)
|189.0
|50.3
|334.2
|Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
|ITP-T
|Materials
|(54.3)
|123.7
|89.0
|322.7
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|Energy
|(80.5)
|98.7
|110.0
|317.3
|Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ)
|ZZZ-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(59.0)
|174.7
|41.6
|288.9
|TFI International Inc.
|TFII-T
|Industrials
|(47.5)
|152.2
|51.7
|282.4
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|CF-T
|Financials
|(41.2)
|122.9
|66.8
|271.8
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|WFG-T
|Materials
|(62.7)
|214.1
|17.7
|269.8
|Endeavour Silver Corp.
|EDR-T
|Materials
|(28.1)
|186.2
|28.3
|267.2
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|Energy
|(45.0)
|190.0
|25.4
|263.6
|Enerplus Corp.
|ERF-T
|Energy
|(72.3)
|18.8
|196.5
|252.3
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|Materials
|(68.8)
|182.2
|22.3
|245.0
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|Materials
|(40.6)
|106.5
|65.1
|240.9
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|Energy
|(84.2)
|16.5
|191.5
|239.6
|Corus Entertainment Inc.
|CJR-B-T
|Communication Services
|(58.5)
|98.0
|68.0
|232.5
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(48.9)
|116.1
|53.3
|231.4
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ)
|CNQ-T
|Energy
|(68.7)
|81.5
|78.1
|223.3
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|MTL-T
|Industrials
|(56.7)
|135.7
|36.7
|222.2
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(41.1)
|85.8
|71.3
|218.3
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(65.3)
|176.2
|13.5
|213.6
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP-N
|Information Technology
|(29.9)
|178.4
|11.0
|209.0
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|IVN-T
|Materials
|(38.0)
|157.0
|17.9
|203.1
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX:LIF)
|LIF-T
|Materials
|(39.5)
|92.0
|57.3
|201.9
|New Gold Inc.
|NGD-T
|Materials
|(31.8)
|252.1
|(14.8)
|200.0
|Exchange Income Corp.
|EIF-T
|Industrials
|(67.7)
|142.6
|22.2
|196.4
|Aritzia Inc.
|ATZ-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(59.2)
|89.8
|52.5
|189.4
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|Financials
|(57.0)
|102.4
|38.9
|181.1
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|BLDP-T
|Industrials
|(32.2)
|77.1
|56.7
|177.5
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
|TRIL-T
|Health Care
|(7.92)
|247.6
|(20.3)
|177.0
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|Energy
|(58.6)
|128.7
|20.1
|174.6
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|BPY-Q
|Real Estate
|(60.6)
|105.4
|33.2
|173.6
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|Information Technology
|(38.4)
|25.6
|112.3
|166.8
|Celestica Inc.
|CLS-T
|Information Technology
|(60.6)
|108.3
|27.0
|164.5
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK-B-T
|Materials
|(43.0)
|98.5
|33.0
|164.0
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|FVI-T
|Materials
|(31.9)
|211.0
|(15.6)
|162.6
|ECN Capital Corp.
|ECN-T
|Financials
|(48.4)
|83.3
|42.2
|160.6
|NFI Group Inc.
|NFI-T
|Industrials
|(65.2)
|42.7
|80.3
|157.2
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|Energy
|(66.1)
|60.7
|59.5
|156.4
|Sprott Inc.
|SII-T
|Financials
|(32.7)
|87.3
|36.9
|156.3
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX:CTC-A)
|CTC-A-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(51.1)
|118.3
|16.2
|153.7
|Superior Plus Corp.
|SPB-T
|Utilities
|(49.1)
|110.5
|20.3
|153.3
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|Energy
|(67.6)
|65.3
|52.4
|151.9
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(57.8)
|76.6
|41.8
|150.6
|Russel Metals Inc.
|RUS-T
|Industrials
|(49.0)
|73.8
|43.9
|150.1
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|BHC-N
|Health Care
|(49.8)
|25.4
|98.1
|148.4
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO-T
|Energy
|(25.0)
|35.0
|82.3
|146.2
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT-T
|Industrials
|(38.0)
|71.8
|42.8
|145.4
|Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|BAD-T
|Industrials
|(42.4)
|83.0
|34.0
|145.2
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL-A-T
|Industrials
|(43.1)
|66.9
|46.3
|144.2
|Colliers International Group Inc.
|CIGI-T
|Real Estate
|(56.3)
|86.8
|30.4
|143.7
|AltaGas Ltd.
|ALA-T
|Utilities
|(58.4)
|94.8
|24.4
|142.3
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|Industrials
|(63.9)
|62.8
|48.2
|141.4
|Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI-UN)
|BEI-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(68.5)
|77.9
|35.6
|141.2
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|Energy
|(60.2)
|48.1
|62.7
|141.0
|Martinrea International Inc.
|MRE-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(56.3)
|89.7
|26.0
|139.0
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|FR-T
|Materials
|(31.7)
|74.7
|36.1
|137.8
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|Financials
|(48.1)
|79.4
|32.2
|137.2
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|GOOS-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(43.7)
|80.7
|29.9
|134.8
|Tricon Residential Inc.
|TCN-T
|Real Estate
|(53.2)
|104.7
|14.6
|134.6
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|WEED-T
|Health Care
|(38.7)
|68.7
|37.0
|131.1
|Ero Copper Corp.
|ERO-T
|Materials
|(42.7)
|92.0
|18.7
|127.8
|The North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|Consumer Staples
|(39.3)
|117.8
|4.49
|127.6
|iA Financial Corporation Inc.
|IAG-T
|Financials
|(55.4)
|70.4
|32.9
|126.5
|Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC)
|GC-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(57.6)
|26.1
|79.3
|126.2
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)
|BIP-N
|Utilities
|(51.3)
|96.1
|15.1
|125.7
|FirstService Corp.
|FSV-T
|Real Estate
|(41.9)
|122.8
|1.03
|125.1
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP-UN)
|BEP-UN-T
|Utilities
|(40.8)
|123.6
|(0.052)
|123.5
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI-T
|Utilities
|(35.4)
|121.6
|0.279
|122.2
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|Financials
|(50.7)
|49.8
|46.6
|119.7
|Parex Resources Inc.
|PXT-T
|Energy
|(53.8)
|31.7
|66.3
|119.0
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|SMU-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(51.1)
|112.4
|2.86
|118.4
|Canadian Western Bank
|CWB-T
|Financials
|(51.2)
|62.7
|34.1
|118.2
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|OGI-T
|Health Care
|(39.2)
|0
|118.1
|118.1
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|Energy
|(54.7)
|32.9
|62.5
|116.0
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG-T
|Financials
|(53.4)
|77.4
|21.4
|115.4
|TransAlta Corp.
|TA-T
|Utilities
|(50.1)
|51.9
|39.8
|112.3
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH-UN)
|NWH-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(49.8)
|85.2
|14.4
|111.9
|Air Canada
|AC-T
|Industrials
|(71.4)
|24.6
|68.9
|110.4
|Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)
|BBU-N
|Industrials
|(58.6)
|65.4
|27.0
|110.1
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|SJ-T
|Materials
|(36.8)
|91.3
|9.73
|109.9
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|PAAS-T
|Materials
|(39.3)
|141.7
|(13.8)
|108.4
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|Financials
|(44.5)
|50.8
|37.6
|107.5
|Boralex Inc.
|BLX-T
|Utilities
|(41.3)
|122.0
|(6.63)
|107.3
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR-UN)
|HR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(64.9)
|46.7
|41.2
|107.2
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)
|RBA-N
|Industrials
|(36.1)
|171.9
|(24.0)
|106.6
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX-UN)
|AX-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(56.0)
|70.4
|20.8
|105.8
|Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR-UN)
|DIR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(50.5)
|85.4
|10.8
|105.5
|Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)
|QSR-N
|Consumer Discretionary
|(50.5)
|69.0
|21.2
|104.9
|Power Corporation of Canada
|POW-T
|Financials
|(48.6)
|60.5
|27.4
|104.5
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|SEA-T
|Materials
|(39.8)
|163.3
|(22.7)
|103.5
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|Financials
|(47.6)
|58.2
|28.1
|102.6
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|Industrials
|(35.1)
|45.1
|37.5
|99.5
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL-B-T
|Materials
|(38.5)
|53.7
|29.1
|98.4
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)
|CM-T
|Financials
|(38.1)
|57.3
|25.9
|98.0
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR-B-T
|Communication Services
|(30.4)
|29.9
|52.2
|97.7
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|GFL-T
|Industrials
|-
|33.6
|47.6
|97.1
|Nutrien Ltd.
|NTR-T
|Materials
|(34.6)
|44.0
|36.5
|96.5
|SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU-UN)
|SRU-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(51.5)
|48.6
|32.2
|96.5
|Parkland Corp.
|PKI-T
|Energy
|(55.8)
|87.5
|3.36
|93.8
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT-UN)
|GRT-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(44.9)
|94.2
|(0.587)
|93.1
|Capital Power Corp.
|CPX-T
|Utilities
|(47.0)
|61.2
|19.4
|92.4
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX-T
|Financials
|(51.5)
|40.5
|36.9
|92.3
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|Industrials
|(29.5)
|78.9
|6.85
|91.1
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|Financials
|(44.0)
|81.1
|5.27
|90.6
|Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX:PBH)
|PBH-T
|Consumer Staples
|(37.1)
|61.9
|17.4
|90.1
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW-T
|Utilities
|(39.3)
|63.1
|16.4
|89.8
|Sagen MI Canada Inc.
|MIC-T
|Financials
|(56.4)
|87.3
|1.19
|89.5
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|Energy
|(60.0)
|33.8
|41.4
|89.2
|Altus Group Ltd.
|AIF-T
|Real Estate
|(24.3)
|73.4
|8.94
|88.9
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|Financials
|(45.3)
|62.1
|16.2
|88.4
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT-UN)
|CRT-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(45.4)
|59.8
|16.9
|86.9
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA)
|ATA-T
|Industrials
|(27.1)
|27.8
|45.0
|85.3
|Aecon Group Inc.
|ARE-T
|Industrials
|(37.1)
|37.5
|34.2
|84.6
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|Financials
|(43.5)
|52.4
|20.9
|84.3
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSX:DSG)
|DSG-T
|Information Technology
|(30.4)
|82.8
|0.66
|84.0
|WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:WIR-UN)
|WIR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(42.5)
|63.3
|12.6
|83.9
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|Energy
|(61.4)
|1.03
|80.2
|82.0
|Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
|DPM-T
|Materials
|(20.8)
|115.6
|(16.1)
|80.8
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM-A)
|BAM-A-T
|Financials
|(46.7)
|35.7
|32.2
|79.4
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|Financials
|(37.4)
|27.0
|40.9
|78.9
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI-T
|Energy
|(53.4)
|42.0
|25.7
|78.5
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|Materials
|(17.9)
|128.0
|(22.0)
|77.8
|Cargojet Inc.
|CJT-T
|Industrials
|(18.3)
|154.5
|(30.5)
|76.9
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR-UN)
|CRR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(40.0)
|45.3
|21.4
|76.5
|Boyd Group Services Inc. .
|BYD-T
|Industrials
|(41.8)
|52.1
|15.9
|76.4
|The Toronto-Dominion Banl
|TD-T
|Financials
|(35.1)
|25.6
|39.5
|75.2
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|Information Technology
|(32.3)
|93.5
|(9.52)
|75.1
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX:WTE)
|WTE-T
|Industrials
|(25.8)
|22.8
|42.5
|75.0
|MAG Silver Corp.
|MAG-T
|Materials
|(17.3)
|121.0
|(21.7)
|73.0
|Stantec Inc.
|STN-T
|Industrials
|(24.4)
|22.1
|41.5
|72.7
|Primo Water Corp.
|PRMW-T
|Consumer Staples
|(42.3)
|52.5
|12.8
|72.0
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-Q
|Information Technology
|(38.0)
|43.0
|20.0
|71.6
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|Financials
|(55.0)
|44.7
|18.5
|71.4
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|Industrials
|(26.2)
|59.0
|7.77
|71.4
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-UN-T
|Health Care
|(48.6)
|47.0
|16.4
|71.1
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI-UN)
|REI-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(54.7)
|25.2
|36.3
|70.7
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|TIH-T
|Industrials
|(22.6)
|63.0
|4.04
|69.6
|OceanaGold Corp.
|OGC-T
|Materials
|(50.8)
|57.5
|7.41
|69.2
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|Financials
|(33.1)
|38.7
|21.1
|68.0
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|PVG-T
|Materials
|(14.0)
|105.3
|(18.4)
|67.5
|Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|SIA-T
|Health Care
|(48.0)
|34.7
|22.4
|65.0
|Cronos Group Inc.
|CRON-T
|Health Care
|(23.8)
|32.5
|24.3
|64.8
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU-T
|Information Technology
|(20.5)
|36.2
|20.4
|63.9
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM-N
|Materials
|(26.1)
|123.6
|(27.4)
|62.3
|Kinaxis Inc.
|KXS-T
|Information Technology
|(15.1)
|128.7
|(29.6)
|61.1
|Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|JWEL-T
|Consumer Staples
|(8.45)
|78.8
|(10.0)
|60.9
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|Financials
|(38.9)
|4.86
|52.7
|60.1
|Empire Company Ltd.
|EMP-A-T
|Consumer Staples
|(22.0)
|57.8
|(0.835)
|56.5
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|INE-T
|Utilities
|(33.5)
|75.6
|(11.5)
|55.5
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR-UN)
|FCR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(48.5)
|18.3
|30.9
|54.8
|ATCO Ltd.
|ACO-X-T
|Utilities
|(48.0)
|35.0
|14.0
|53.9
|Osisko Mining Inc.
|OSK-T
|Materials
|(48.1)
|101.0
|(23.9)
|53.0
|CGI Inc.
|GIB-A-T
|Information Technology
|(31.8)
|25.1
|20.8
|51.2
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X-T
|Financials
|(23.2)
|45.4
|2.96
|49.7
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|Materials
|(20.5)
|93.7
|(22.9)
|49.3
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)
|AQN-T
|Utilities
|(36.5)
|54.9
|(4.29)
|48.3
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|Industrials
|(29.1)
|49.8
|(1.86)
|47.0
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:D-UN)
|D-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(57.0)
|23.4
|19.0
|46.9
|Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR)
|CNR-T
|Industrials
|(20.2)
|40.4
|4.15
|46.2
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR-UN)
|CAR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(36.5)
|20.0
|21.7
|46.0
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|Industrials
|(42.2)
|0.703
|44.8
|45.8
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|Consumer Discretionary
|(13.2)
|38.7
|5.15
|45.8
|Cascades Inc.
|CAS-T
|Materials
|0.502
|27.1
|14.3
|45.3
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|Utilities
|(26.9)
|43.9
|0.762
|45.0
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|OR-T
|Materials
|(27.0)
|61.2
|(10.2)
|44.7
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|Consumer Staples
|(19.3)
|24.6
|15.9
|44.4
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-N
|Industrials
|(29.0)
|47.0
|(2.31)
|43.7
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|CG-T
|Materials
|(20.7)
|71.7
|(16.3)
|43.7
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|Financials
|(29.4)
|35.3
|5.57
|42.8
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|Energy
|(37.8)
|7.8
|32.3
|42.6
|Alamos Gold Inc.
|AGI-T
|Materials
|(18.0)
|78.1
|(20.6)
|41.3
|Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:KMP-UN)
|KMP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(38.2)
|21.4
|16.3
|41.2
|Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CUF-UN)
|CUF-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(51.2)
|11.3
|25.9
|40.2
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|Utilities
|(39.5)
|24.2
|11.9
|39.0
|TELUS Corp.
|T-T
|Communication Services
|(22.4)
|19.8
|15.7
|38.6
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|CCA-T
|Communication Services
|(16.7)
|4.32
|32.6
|38.3
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|YRI-T
|Materials
|(28.7)
|86.9
|(26.0)
|38.3
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|SVM-T
|Materials
|(11.5)
|119.8
|(37.2)
|37.9
|SilverCrest Metals Inc.
|SIL-T
|Materials
|(26.0)
|91.1
|(28.0)
|37.6
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR-A-T
|Communication Services
|(16.8)
|23.0
|11.7
|37.4
|Real Matters Inc.
|REAL-T
|Real Estate
|(27.6)
|127.2
|(40.0)
|36.4
|B2Gold Corp.
|BTO-T
|Materials
|(26.4)
|106.5
|(34.2)
|35.8
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|Utilities
|(29.0)
|33.6
|1.52
|35.6
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP-UN)
|AP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(46.7)
|7.19
|26.4
|35.4
|Morneau Shepell Inc.
|MSI-T
|Industrials
|(28.5)
|14.5
|17.1
|34.1
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI-B-T
|Communication Services
|(27.8)
|19.2
|11.8
|33.2
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH-T
|Financials
|(36.0)
|(5.54)
|40.6
|32.8
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|Materials
|(13.1)
|76.8
|(24.9)
|32.8
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP-UN)
|CHP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(28.0)
|22.5
|8.06
|32.3
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|Utilities
|(27.7)
|31.6
|0.559
|32.3
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|Communication Services
|(27.2)
|17.4
|12.3
|31.8
|InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP-UN)
|IIP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|(34.8)
|8.89
|20.6
|31.3
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD-B-T
|Consumer Staples
|(29.7)
|46.8
|(11.3)
|30.2
|Endeavour Mining Corp.
|EDV-T
|Materials
|(24.2)
|74.6
|(25.5)
|30.1
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|Consumer Staples
|(25.3)
|7.44
|18.2
|27.0
|TC Energy Corp.
|TRP-T
|Energy
|(36.3)
|8.95
|14.5
|24.8
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|TXG-T
|Materials
|(36.0)
|55.6
|(19.8)
|24.8
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|SSL-T
|Materials
|(23.1)
|46.0
|(15.7)
|23.1
|IAMGOLD Corp.
|IMG-T
|Materials
|(14.9)
|51.8
|(19.0)
|23.0
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|Consumer Staples
|(21.2)
|15.1
|4.62
|20.4
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK-T
|Materials
|(23.3)
|16.1
|3.15
|19.8
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
|WDO-T
|Materials
|(31.7)
|80.5
|(34.8)
|17.7
|SSR Mining Inc.
|SSRM-T
|Materials
|(33.5)
|63.1
|(28.9)
|15.9
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|L-T
|Consumer Staples
|(14.2)
|12.6
|1.56
|14.4
|Equinox Gold Corp.
|EQX-T
|Materials
|(25.3)
|59.8
|(30.2)
|11.6
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|Consumer Staples
|(5.21)
|27.1
|(13.2)
|10.3
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|NG-T
|Materials
|(14.3)
|41.2
|(22.5)
|9.38
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|KL-T
|Materials
|(13.0)
|59.5
|(31.8)
|8.76
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|Materials
|(3.53)
|33.0
|(21.1)
|4.96
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|Materials
|(8.08)
|50.0
|(30.8)
|3.77
|Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|ACB-T
|Health Care
|(55.2)
|6.25
|(4.78)
|1.17
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|AUP-T
|Health Care
|(32.8)
|(1.16)
|(7.47)
|(8.54)
|Dye & Durham Ltd.
|DND-T
|Information Technology
|-
|-
|87.5
|-
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Note: Companies listed are members of the S&P/TSX Composite as of March 23, 2021. Some of these stocks were not members of the index during the periods covered. Exchanges and tickers are for primary listing, which may not be the TSX.