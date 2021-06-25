A true believer in Trulieve Cannabis

If low bond yields persist, investors may head back to growth stocks. That could include U.S.-focused cannabis stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Indeed, the company is doubling down on growth, agreeing to acquire multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. in May. Approvals are still pending. Meanwhile, Trulieve chairwoman and chief executive officer Kimberly Rivers spent US$1.27-million picking up shares in mid-June. While the stock is in the middle of the pack in our INK Edge rankings, we will be watching to see if it can climb higher in the weeks ahead.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
