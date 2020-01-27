A typical year when “all the ‘fave trades for 2020’ are stopped out by February”

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
When the year began, a clear majority of equity market strategists predicted a reflation of the global economy that would see energy, mining and economically-sensitive sectors drive profit growth higher. Resource and cyclical stocks are, however, getting shellacked Monday on the near-certainty that the coronavirus epidemic will slow the Chinses economy and commodity demand. The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index is lower by 3.8 per cent at time of writing, crude is down 3.0 per cent and the futures markets indicate a drop of 1.4 per cent for the S&P 500.
As pseudonymous portfolio manager Polemic Paine tweeted (sardonically) in the wee hours, “This will be just another normal year. All the 'fave trades for 2020' stopped out by Feb.”
“Stock market, economy face temporary slump from spreading Wuhan coronavirus” – Babad, Report on Business
“Commodities are getting pounded by fears over demand as virus spreads” – Bloomberg
“The Wuhan Virus: How to Stay Safe” – Foreign Policy
“China railway traffic and passenger flights on Saturday, the first day of lunar new year, both fell about 42% compared with the same day last year. ‘The timing could not have been worse.’” – Financial Times (paywall)
“@jsblokland Copper is down a whopping 8.4% in the last 6 trading days” – (chart) Twitter
***
Recent data underscored a recovering Canadian housing market but the Wall Street Journal, with specific mention of Vancouver, published a report highlighting a stagnation in worldwide real estate that poses a threat to further price appreciation,
“For global cities like New York, London and Vancouver, Canada, another factor is at work, according to the IMF. In the period of low interest rates following the global financial crisis, wealthy investors in the hunt for better yields swooped in to buy properties in major financial hubs. In effect, residential prices in those cities have become globally synchronized much as stocks and bonds are. Now, home prices in large cities are pulling back, according to an index of high-end markets in 45 cities maintained by Knight Frank, a London-based real-estate consulting firm. The index grew 1.1% in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, down from 3.4% in the same period in 2018 and 4.2% in 2017.”
“ New Risk to World Economy: Synchronized Housing Slowdown’ – Wall Street Journal (paywall)
“@SBarlow_ROB Teranet NBF Canadian housing price indices: "Vigour returns but not on the prairies" (Jan 20)” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
The Investor Amnesia site quoted Carlota Perez – my pick for most underrated economist in the world – in “ Technology & Markets” . Professor Perez has argued convincingly that we are currently in the ‘deployment stage’ of a technological cycle that, for investors and businesses, is similar to the railway boom of the 1840s and the adoption of the assembly line in the 20th century,
“As the new technology shifts to becoming the new norm, the Deployment phase begins. It takes advantage of the infrastructure laid in the Installation phase and expands to broad societal acceptance. This begins with a high growth phase, where real growth occurs, and the technological revolution diffuses across the whole economy. Entrepreneurial activity moves from building infrastructure to the application layer on top. This is a time of creative construction. Winners emerge to form oligopolies, and this growth eventually slows to the Maturity phase, where market growth stagnates.”
The entire article is worth a read for anyone looking to understand how new technology has always caused asset bubbles befor eimrpoving living standards for the broader populace. For investors, the main takeaway is that value-based equity strategies are set to begin a period of outperformance.
“Technology & Markets” – Investor Amnesia
***
Diversion: “In the last 50 years, the number of bathrooms per person in America has doubled -- from 2 people for every bathroom to today's gleaming 1:1 ratio” – The Atlantic
Tweet of the day: Investors should keep an eye on this – widening U.S. corporate credit spreads have been the most reliable recession indicator over past market cycles,
“@lisaabramowicz1 Someone seems to be cashing out of high-yield debt in a big way. The $18 billion U.S. high-yield bond ETF $HYG saw its biggest one day withdrawal ever on Friday, of $1.4 billion” – Twitter