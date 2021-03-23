A ‘U.S. equity playbook’ for investors facing new inflation pressures: Bank of America

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is tilting back towards bearishness, finding rising bond yields more of a threat than help for equity valuations,
“A more traditional earnings yield gap (EYG) analysis utilizing investment-grade bonds [the S&P 500 earnings yield minus the investment grade corporate bond yield] is near two standard deviations above its five-year rolling average, which usually suggests that equities are poised to pull back … The ongoing argument that higher P/E ratios are deserved given low Treasury yields ignores roughly 25 years of history. We have highlighted the reality that the correlation between bond yields and valuation has collapsed since 1995, with the so-called Fed model losing its R-squared rather markedly in two and a half decades. The best investment thesis now could be that earnings will trump expectations, though ... such thinking is in place, with stocks pricing in $185-like EPS with consensus forecasts in the $174 range without yet calibrating the growing likelihood for higher corporate tax rates under consideration by the Biden administration (Washington Watch: Thinking about Taxation). Hence, we worry that too many investors are excited about GDP growth north of 6% without fully understanding what is being discounted in share prices, especially when our sentiment work shows euphoric mindsets”
***
Bank of America provided a summary of their analysts’ view on inflation,
“Some inflation is good, and too much isn’t, so it’s important to understand where we stand … While most of the world faces persistent output gaps, our economics team expects a quick, full recovery in the US. As a result, Head of US Economics Michelle Meyer expects US inflation to hit the Fed’s target in 2022 and modestly overshoot in 2023. Michelle expects the move higher in inflation to come in fits and starts, but importantly, she does expect this higher level of inflation to last beyond just 2021—full recovery of labor markets and a shift to higher inflation expectations will take time … Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett believes the COVID-19 pandemic coincides with a secular turning point in inflation, as it accelerated the ‘War against Deflation.’ The US equity playbook includes value, cyclicals, inflation protected dividend yield and Energy and Materials, but investors should be nimble around secular losers (e.g. oil).”
***
Morgan Stanley global strategist Andrew Sheets provided some extremely timely guidance on year-over-year profit and economic data comparisons, which will be both very important in 2021 and also tricky,
“In the near term (read: April), global markets may face some the easiest year-on-year comparisons in recent history. The decline of global activity in early 2020 was the largest ever recorded, a shutdown across goods and services struck on a global scale. There is a lot of hyperbole in this business, but here “unprecedented” really applies. This could help 1Q earnings season show strong numbers. And it could also help some key economic data series to keep rising. Despite high readings on US Mfg PMI, for example, our US economists expect the index to rise further when the March reading is reported on April 1. In the near term, it’s helpful. As we move into summer, however, we could see this being more problematic. Many investors view peaks and troughs in PMI (and data more generally) as key ‘short-cycle’ indicators. The large delta from a year ago makes it more likely that the rate of change on key data will peak as we move into summer. As much as one can continue to shout “the level is still good”, rate of change has a way of attracting outsized attention.”
***
