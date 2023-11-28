John De Goey is a portfolio manager with Designed Securities Ltd. and these are his views, not those of DSL. He is the author of Bullshift: How optimism bias threatens your finances.

The quote has become a half-century-old meme thanks to the brilliant comedy troupe Monty Python. The episode that floats the gag involves three cardinals showing up out of nowhere whenever someone says, “I didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition,” which is in response to something no one saw coming.

That’s the thing about optimism bias. People expect bad things to happen to other people, but not them. When they learn they are not immune to misfortune, they insist that no one could have foreseen such an outcome. Hilarity seldom ensues.

Over time, the phrase has been used to describe unexpected or sudden events that surprise people. Some would say it can even be used to describe an event that is so unlikely it’s almost impossible to predict. Despite this, people such as hedge fund manager and author Ray Dalio point out that history does indeed repeat itself. But if a crisis derives from a set of circumstances people have never encountered before, they think the events are unprecedented.

Given the current state of geopolitics, the Doomsday Clock is once again inching toward midnight. The Doomsday Clock was introduced in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists after the dawn of the nuclear age, and represents the likelihood of a human-made, global catastrophe.

We’ve been close to midnight before, of course, but ever since the Berlin Wall fell over 30 years ago many feel that Westerners have become complacent about their physical and financial security. However, with the possible exception of the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, it may well be that thermonuclear war has not been more of a distinct possibility since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki than it is now.

No one is ever ready for a global catastrophe, whether it’s military, economic or something else. Still, things could be worse than anything we’ve experienced, and that alone could make it feel unbearable.

In recent years – decades even – we’ve been coddled by a remarkably strong run of favourable demographic trends, trade and rights liberalizations, and global peace. We’ve come to expect them and, human nature being what it is, do not think the good times will end. But last year, we had Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and last month, a new war in the Middle East that threatens to expand into a wider conflict.

In late October, Hurricane Otis wreaked havoc in and around Acapulco. It was a Category 5 hurricane that had been classified as a mere tropical storm 24 hours before it made landfall. Not only was it by far the most severe weather people in those environs ever encountered, it also turned up out of nowhere. “I didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition.’’ Indeed, no one expected it and no one prepared. That merely compounded the devastation.

One thing I frequently overhear in conversation is that people claim to “hope for the best but prepare for the worst.” It sounds prudent, but I’m not seeing much of the latter. What not preparing for the worst means for your finances is an open question, since it’s unlikely anyone could be truly prepared for a turn of events they cannot even imagine.

Imagine if the stock market were to drop by, say, 25 per cent. What would you do now if you could anticipate that? Options might include portfolio rebalancing, moving to higher quality stocks, increasing diversification or reducing concentration, and going shorter and toward quality with debt holdings.

Compounding this societal hubris is the mindset of the financial services industry. To hear people in the industry tell it, any circumstance can be endured if you simply stay invested and take a long-term view. For context, Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index hit its all-time high back in 1989 and still hasn’t regained that level. Not to worry though, it’ll come back if you don’t sell out of panic and just wait. Never mind that almost every Japanese retiree from 1989 is now deceased – and that includes the patient ones.

To be clear, I don’t advocate building shelters and stocking up on water and non-perishables. Rather, I am asking readers to try to contemplate what unprecedented (in our lifetimes) hardship might entail. In short, what can be done now to ease the pain down the road? This is why optimism bias is a clear and present danger to your finances.