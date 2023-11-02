The share price of Aecon Group suffered a leg down after the company released Q3 results on October 25th. While earnings per share rose year-over-year, investors appeared concerned about profitability at some fixed cost legacy projects. As the stock fell, three Aecon directors bought in the public market on October 30th. John Beck and Eric Rosenfeld each bought 10,000 shares between the prices of $9.81 and $9.82. They now hold 63,906 and 274,200 shares, respectively. In addition, Anthony Franceschini bought 2,500 shares at $9.65. He now holds 92,500 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

