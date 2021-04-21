Affordable super-cyclicals: Top picks for a surging U.S. economy

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub helpfully provided a list of “affordable super-cyclicals,” companies best positioned to benefit from a surging post-pandemic economy and trading at reasonable valuation levels,
“We highlighted that 2021 GDP growth is forecasted to be the fastest in over 35 years, and recommended overweighting the most cyclical stocks in the most cyclical sectors … Super Cyclicals. In recent weeks, economic data has surpassed economist forecasts, with the unemployment rate falling to 6.0% (from 6.7% at the start of the year), and ISM manufacturing and services coming in at 64.7 (highest since 1983) and 63.7 (highest ever), respectively. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, which forecasts GDP based on incoming data, predicts 8.3% growth in 1Q21 … Since the Pfizer announcement (11/9), the most economically sensitive stocks have massively outperformed. Given this impressive run, many of these names (especially in Cyclical sectors) have become quite expensive. The stock list below contains Super Cyclical companies that are more reasonably valued, with P/E multiples below their sector averages.”
The list of stocks in sector order is Diamondback Energy Inc., Devon Energy Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co., LyondellBasell NV , Nucor Corp., FedEx Corp., Nielson Holdings, United Rentals Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Textron Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Deere & Co., Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corp., Robert Half International Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., LKQ Corp., PVH Corp., Tapestry Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Leggett & Platt Inc., CarMax Inc., Gap Inc. and VF Corp.
***
Lithium mining stocks provided a textbook example of a sector mini-bubble in recent years as investor buying far outpaced sales growth.
BofA Securities commodity strategist Michael Widmer believes lithium miners have fallen far enough to represent attractive value,
“Having dropped sharply in 2018, lithium prices stabilized, holding up even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year … Then, as the world has been emerging from the COVID-19 lockdowns, lithium has rallied. In our view, support to prices was strongly influenced by fundamentals, as the lithium market is flipping back into deficit. While lack of supply growth has had some influence on the strengthening of fundamentals, the recovery has been largely driven by consumption… CAGR [compound annual growth rate] for lithium demand could come in at 18.7% and 13.6% to 2025 and 2030 respectively, relative to supply in 2020. Of course, these expansion rates are driven by the auto industry, with mobility likely accounting for 70% of lithium demand by 2025.”
Annoyingly, the 14-page research report does not include stock ideas.
***
Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd published a list of top picks in the clean technology sector Tuesday. The research report was summarized in a daily email from the company’s research department,
“MS Research Analyst Stephen Byrd and the clean tech team’s bottom line recommended stock positioning is overweight RUN (Sunrun Inc., $86 PT), AES Corp ($31.50 PT), SEDG (SolarEdge Technologies Inc. $312 PT), AY (Atlantica Sustainable infrastructure PLC, $43 PT) and TPIC TPI Composites Inc., $68 PT). He is also underweight FSLR (First Solar Inc. ,$50 PT) and SPWR (Sunpower Corp., $21 PT). Stephen believes the market is in a unique period in which there are excellent buying opportunities, driven by a combination of (1) a sector-wide pullback in stock prices primarily driven by technical rather than fundamental factors, (2) strong prospects for clean energy support as part of broader infrastructure legislation, (3) strong sales growth in certain verticals, such as energy storage and distributed energy, as well as (4) issues with respect to raw materials costs (e.g. steel and polysilicon) and component availability (e.g. components for inverters and availability of energy storage equipment)…the team views RUN and TPIC as the stocks with the largest disconnect between the growth reflected in their current stock prices and MS growth projections... Stephen believes that dynamics here will favor SEDG into earnings; 3) Benefits of upcoming federal clean energy legislation; and 4) Dynamics relating to new customers and competitors, with implications for AES, PLUG (Plug PowerInc., $35 PT) and FSLR”
***
