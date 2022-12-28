Higher inflation in 2022 and the resulting effects on markets and the economy induced the first prolonged bite out of investment returns since 2008.Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

For all intents and purposes, 2022 will likely be remembered within the world of investing as the year when reality truly did bite. The realities of higher inflation (which were, frankly, in part induced by monetary and fiscal policies) and the resulting effects on markets and the economy induced the first prolonged bite (longer than three months) out of investment returns since 2008.

To be blunt, the exorbitant liquidity that was flushed into the system in 2020-21 supercharged these tendencies, and gravity has taken over. It is now time for some moderation.

In other words, the great unwind toward normalcy has begun.

But the news is not all dire. In fact, we believe this “great unwind and return to normalcy” is actually very good news – with some bumps and bruises along the way.

Our work shows that secular bull markets can, will, and should have periods of negative or flat returns, even cyclical bear markets – as we clearly endured in 2022 in the United States. We believe a path to normalization encompasses a lot of things – including, but not limited to, stock market returns, earnings growth, valuation, interest rates, inflation and economic growth. As such, this “normalization process” is akin to a marathon, not a sprint.

This will not be comfortable for most investors who have increasingly employed reactionary and excessively shorter-term investment strategies over the past decade. Therefore, reality and common sense tell us that reactionary and momentum-based strategies centering around macro data points will take a while to unwind.

As they do, we believe the reality of a higher-than-zero interest rate scenario, single-digit earnings growth, a moderation of valuation and historical average stock market performance, will spawn more active stock-picking strategies defined by bottoms-up characteristics instead of macro. In addition, it is very likely that U.S. stocks are in the early stages of a multiyear recovery in traditional value investing and small- and mid-cap stocks.

From our lens, the cyclical bear market in U.S. stocks alongside a prolonged inversion of the yield curve already told investors that a recession would occur. As such, we believe the U.S. stock market will begin to price in the recovery later in 2023, attaining mildly higher prices from current levels by year end.

For our part, we will position accordingly for a “jack be nimble, jack be quick” fundamental backdrop in 2023. Therefore, we are likely to be more active in our sector and portfolio positioning, relative to our historical practice of lower turnover and more constant positioning and market projections.

Buckle up – the road to normalcy is fraught with truth and reality – and that is a very good thing.

What about the Canadian benchmark index?

“As America goes, so goes Canada,” has been our long-held adage for the TSX, one which we believe will continue to drive performance over the longer term. In fact, we believe the recent valuation divergence between these two markets presents an opportunity and will likely normalize over the coming years.

Yes, this will be a key factor in Canadian relative performance during the broader “normalization process” that we expect over the next several years. No doubt the path to normalization is going to be bumpy for Canada as well; but a return to a more fundamentally driven, U.S.-centric market – as opposed to the liquidity-driven macro-based environment seen over the past few years – will likely see Canadian equity valuations ultimately normalize with those of the U.S.

From our perspective, as markets transition away from the days of liquidity-induced gains, we believe Canada will benefit from a more value-oriented and fundamentally driven market.

As we head into 2023, from an equity market perspective, we believe the TSX is further along in repricing the deceleration of earnings growth and the potential for a mild recession in 2023. As such, Canada remains well positioned for near-term outperformance which, in our opinion, will translate into mild outperformance versus the U.S. in 2023 as valuations begin to converge. Overall, we believe the Canadian stock market will attain higher prices from current levels, with a 2023 year-end price target of 22,500 on earnings a share of just $1,500. This represents a 15-per-cent annual return based on current levels, reflecting the strong valuation advantage of the TSX.

With that said, like the U.S., 2023 will be a “jack be nimble, jack be quick” environment – an environment that will require more active positioning within Canada and its sectors, particularly as the market reacts to peak interest rates, the end of the tightening cycle, easing inflationary pressures, and the potential for a mild recession in the beginning months of 2023.

As such, both our investment strategy and portfolio positioning are likely setting up for “multiple revisions” during 2023, as the market transitions to normalcy and fundamentals react accordingly.

Brian Belski is chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Read Brian Belski’s outlook last year for 2022