After three days of gains, is the selloff over?

Is that it?
With U.S. and Canadian stocks on track Thursday to post their third day of consecutive gains, the question of whether the sharp selloff of the past month hit a low on March 23 is gaining urgency.
The reason: The nascent recovery so far has mirrored the selloff that preceded it, in that the gains have come with impressive speed.
Over the past three days, the S&P 500 has rebounded 373 points or 17 per cent, as of midday Thursday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen 2,360 points or 21.1 per cent – technically, good enough to qualify as a new bull market.
But not everyone is convinced that stocks are in the clear.
“Though we expect the S&P 500 to be higher at year-end 2020 (our S&P 500 price target is 2,750), we remain unconvinced that the U.S. equity market has seen its absolute lows for the year,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Dominion Securities, said in a note.
She added, more ominously: “Recent price action in the S&P 500 continues to travel down the path that the stock market took in September/October 2008” – when stocks recovered some lost ground only to slide sharply over the next several months as the financial crisis intensified.
The backdrop to this week’s gains certainly remains grim: Cases of COVID-19 are still rising, the death toll is soaring, many hospitals are struggling to handle the influx of patients and large parts of the North American economy remain shuttered.
In the United States, a record 3.2 million people filed for unemployment claims last week alone. And Ottawa expects that 4 million Canadians will apply for financial relief.
Yet, investors tend to place more emphasis on the future, and may be speculating that the current crisis will abate thanks to central bank monetary stimulus, government relief packages and hope that widespread lockdowns will beat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Optimists should consider early signs of insider buying activity among key corporate executives as a potential bullish indicator.
“Insider buying and selling are far from perfect signals that a company’s stock will rise or fall. But sometimes, large purchases by corporate leaders at key times have profited investors who followed suit,” Ed Yardeni, chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, said in a note.
He pointed out that Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, bought US$11 million worth of shares in JP Morgan in January 2009, at the depths of the last financial crisis.
Now, Mr. Yardeni believes that insider buying activity is ramping up: 18 executives among S&P 500 companies made purchases of 10,000 shares or more so far in March, up from just seven insider buys in February and two in January.
Some examples of buyers across a few beaten-up sectors: Lee Tillman, CEO of Marathon Oil; Richard Kinder of Kinder Morgan; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; David Simon of Simon Property Group; and Richard Adkerson, CEO of Freeport-McMoRan.
These savvy insiders – who know their businesses better than anyone – may believe that panic driving the recent selloff is overstated the risks that their companies face.
They have some support among analysts. Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded his recommendation on Boeing Co. in a note released on Sunday to “buy” from “neutral.”
The beleaguered aerospace giant, whose shares fell as much as 70 per cent during the downturn, became a key symbol of the bear market, given its deep financial troubles and uncertain future because of grounded airlines worldwide.
But Mr. Poponak argued that the company will survive, and even thrive again once travel returns to normal – a view he didn’t believe was reflected in the beaten-up share price.
“Sentiment is near an all-time low, expectations are near an all-time low, and a lot of bad news is priced in, in our view,” Mr. Poponak said in his note. Boeing shares have nearly doubled this week.
As for Canadian banks, a recent note from Fitch Ratings underscores both the threat but also the staying power of Canada’s largest lenders. Yes, financial stress on Canadian households will affect the quality of bank assets and interest rate cuts will erode profitability. Fitch revised its rating outlook on banks to negative from stable.
But some perspective helps. The rating agency added: “Fitch notes that Canadian bank ratings are among the highest in Fitch's bank universe and continue to benefit from a system concentrated in a relatively small group of banks with a national presence, characterized by diversified business models and high market share.”
Analysts at National Bank Financial took a deep dive into the near-term financial needs of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs), whose unit prices were hit especially hard during the downturn because of concerns that their liquidity – or ability to tap financial markets with new loans – would dry up in a sustained downturn.
“In these uncertain market and economic conditions, we believe the most important factor for REIT investors is access to liquidity,” the analysts said in a note.
They concluded, though, that the REIT sector was holding up: “With the significant liquidity measures employed by central banks and CMHC [Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation], we have heard from most management teams that lenders have been supportive when it comes to extending/refinancing debt.”
Nonetheless, there is no clear signal that North American stocks are indeed on the mend.
“As bear markets go, the February/March swoon in the S&P 500 has been brutally quick but remarkably average in terms of its scale,” Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera, foreign exchange strategists at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note.
That is, the S&P 500 plummeted 35 per cent in just 25 days. That is a lightning fast decline compared with other bear markets over the past 40 years, which can take nearly a year to fall 20 per cent or more.
But the scale of the selloff is only so-so, the strategists point out: The 35 per cent decline merely matches the average bear-market since 1980 and pales next to the 52 per cent decline during the last financial crisis.
Ms. Calvasina of RBC Dominion Securities is cautious for a couple of key reasons. Investor sentiment during the downturn never showed signs of utter capitulation and most market bottoms take time to form.
“We are growing increasingly skeptical about the V-shaped recovery thesis in stocks. In particular, we are concerned that there has been too little discussion about the longer-term collateral damage from the public health crisis,” Ms. Calvasina said.
Christopher Wood, a strategist at Jefferies Group, is similar skeptical that the worst is over for stock markets, given how overvalued U.S. stocks were at the outset of the downturn.
“The price-to-sales ratio had never been so expensive, while U.S. earnings were being distorted by financial engineering in recent years,” Mr. Wood said in a phone interview, pointing to share buybacks.
“My base case is that this is a three-to-four month affair,” he said.