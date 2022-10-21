Agricultural equipment supplier Ag Growth International Inc. snuck into our October Top 40 Report published Thursday on the INK platform. Positive one-year price momentum and recent insider buying helped to boost the stock up the INK charts. Ag Growth is up more than 10 per cent in the past year. Meanwhile, from May 16 to Aug 23, Director William Lambert bought 20,000 shares at an average price of $36.10. He is the company’s second-largest insider equity holder with 0.6 per cent of shares outstanding. Third-quarter results are expected after the close Nov. 8.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

