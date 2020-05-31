AirBoss of America insiders keep buying

In May, five AirBoss Of America Corp. officers and directors bought a total of 22,666 common shares at an average price of $14.14. The buying was led by director Mary Matthews, who bought a total of 12,800 common shares at an average price of $14. Earlier in April, director Anita Margaret Antenucci reported acquiring 40,000 common shares at $8.35 after news that the company’s Airboss Defense Group won a contract with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency for the manufacture and sale of 100,000 respirator systems, plus parts.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
