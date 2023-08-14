Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran finds algorithmic traders [CTAs – commodity trading advisor funds] piling into oil markets,

“Why are prices 18 per cent higher than six weeks ago? CTAs turned from negative to neutral to bullish over a short span over recent weeks. And while fundamentally driven investors have been looking to deploy to the bull side, anecdotally, many appeared late on catching the move or were not right sized to capitalize on the gains, thus leading to a chase that further fuels the upward momentum. The direction of the current crude price rally is not entirely surprising given that pent up bulls have been waiting all year for the opportunity to deploy risk into a tightening fundamental framework … Tight U.S. gasoline inventories are one thing, but rallying crude into elevated cracks [crack spreads], in theory, is indicative of hyper strong end user demand. We are cautious on cracks heading into the fall, but our real time, nowcasting indicators are evolving our view that the strength in gasoline can be elongated further than previously anticipated”

***

Citi analyst Daniel Sorid is concerned about U.S. investment grade debt valuations, as he describes in a report called “the ‘check engine’ light comes on”,

“In a sign of rising sensitivity to even modest changes in credit quality, investors are demanding an unusually high degree of spread compensation to move out of credits with at least one double-A rating (or better) into bonds with only single-A ratings. Rating agencies are signaling that purely single-A credits are widely exposed to downgrades, a development that could drive away the most highly credit-sensitive tier of investors, who were pushed out into credit risk during an era of low global yields that now sits in the rear-view mirror. The energy sector remains an exception to the downgrade-bias trends … Debt growth faster than EBITDA — Another indication that the ‘check engine’ light has switched on comes from our issuer-matched fundamentals measurements”

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian believes the American consumer can maintain its resilience despite rising interest rates as long as employment data maintains strong. In answering “What else could ‘break’” in markets she writes,

“So far, regional banks, commercial real estate and US sovereign debt have frayed but cracks will likely emerge elsewhere. On watch are growth investments funded in later years of zero interest rates, “zombie” companies burning through cash that may not survive the current rates backdrop (one-third of Russell 2000 co’s don’t make money), illiquid assets that will eventually be marked down unless rates drop, co’s forced to refinance at higher rates, and labor squeezes at co’s where automation is non-viable”

***

