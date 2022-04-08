Allegiant Gold Ltd. AUAU-X is a micro-cap junior miner. It has been working on its flagship Eastside project in western Nevada’s Nye County, and its efforts appear to have caught the attention of Kinross Gold Corp. K-T On March 14, Allegiant announced that Kinross would be making a $4-million investment into the company and providing some technical advice on an upcoming drill program. Since the announcement, four insiders have purchased 401,550 shares in the public market at an average price of 41 cents.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

stock

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.