Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA-Q share price has gained more than 200 per cent in 2023, illustrating how the promise of artificial intelligence has been good to tech behemoths. Could the same theme broaden out and reward far more stocks?

That’s a scenario some market strategists are now mulling, and they are using the internet-fuelled boom of the 1990s as a template for productivity gains – and potential stock market rallies.

“So far, the euphoria has been about AI as a product,” Indrani De, head of global investment research at FTSE Russell, said in an interview this week.

Nvidia is developing processors that can leverage recent breakthroughs in generative AI, popularized through ChatGPT. These processors could unleash an exciting new period for computing, raising the prospect of generating enormous sales.

In the case of Nvidia, it reported sales of US$13.5-billion in its most recent quarter, or more than double the revenue from the same quarter a year earlier.

Investors have already pounced on a handful of U.S. tech stocks – dubbed The Magnificent Seven – that stand to benefit directly from AI. Nvidia, Meta Platforms Inc. META-Q, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-Q, Microsoft Corp. MSFT-Q, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL-Q, Apple Inc. AAPL-Q and Tesla Inc. TSLA-Q are up 92 per cent in 2023, on average.

But Ms. De expects that the AI boom can extend well beyond tech giants and influence a much broader assortment of companies.

“We could be in a situation where AI goes from being a product to something that everybody uses in so many parts of corporate life that it leads to another productivity boom,” Ms. De said.

AI can process huge amounts of information quickly, speeding up decision-making and improving the efficiency of companies. For example, asset managers can use AI to make astute investment decisions and any company with a complex supply chain will have a better grasp of inventories.

“The implications differ based on the organization. But the commonality is you are able to digest what the data is saying much faster and make decisions much faster,” she said.

Jeff Schulze, head of strategy at New York-based ClearBridge Investments, made a similar case in favour of AI in a recent interview. He believes that it will soon propel equities, even as they struggle today through a combination of high interest rates and signs of a deteriorating economy.

“I think the real benefits will accrue to the old economy, the laggards over the past 13 years,” Mr. Schulze said.

Companies with thin profit margins and high employee counts will benefit from using AI to improve productivity, boosting earnings and ultimately share prices.

“It’s going to take a couple of years for those productivity gains to filter through the bottom line. But I think that’s going to be a key driver in the back half of this decade,” Mr. Schulze said.

Drawing comparisons with the internet boom of the 1990s has its downside, of course. Excessive investor optimism drove stock valuations to levels now associated with a bubble. It popped in 2000, ushering in a three-year bear market.

However, economists generally agree that the era had a remarkable influence on U.S. productivity, which increased from 1995 to 2003 at twice the previous annual pace.

What’s more important to investors: While the bull market ended badly, the run-up was nothing short of remarkable. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 582 per cent from 1987 to its peak in 2000, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Optimism about an AI-fuelled rally may seem at odds with a stock market that has slumped since the summer as bond yields rise to new multiyear highs. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond approached a high of 4.9 per cent this week, and economists expect yields could stay high for some time.

Ms. De agrees that there are near-term headwinds facing investors. Bond yields may be reflecting investor uncertainty over U.S. politics and creditworthiness, while rising borrowing costs are hurting consumers. And yes, yields may stay high.

But she points out that, prior to the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the stock market performed well even though bond yields rose above five per cent in 2006.

“Because we went through a long period of such low bond yields, today people feel very threatened with high rates. But I think rates are just normalizing,” she said, at a time when the global economy is facing massive structural change from AI.

In the near term, investors have several reasons to feel nervous. Longer term, though, some strategists believe that the market ride is going to become far more enjoyable.