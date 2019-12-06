An economist tackles the ‘sex recession’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
DBRS is predicting a slower growth path for Canadian banks,
“Earnings growth for the large Canadian banks moderated in Q3 2019 as growth was limited by higher provision for credit losses (PCL) … DBRS expects growth to decelerate, given the economic uncertainty posed by ongoing trade tensions. [We] expect earnings growth for the large Canadian banks to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year given headwinds to revenue growth caused by economic uncertainty … aggregate commercial loan growth was strong YoY at 13 per cent, but rose modestly by 1.2 per cent QoQ. DBRS remains wary of these strong growth rates.”
“Canada’s largest banks brace for tough year ahead as global pressures weigh on economy” – Report on Business
“Lower profits, higher loan-loss provisions could be ‘new normal’ for Canada's big banks” – Financial Post
***
Carleton University economics professor Frances Woolley took a closer look at the sex recession – the clear trend of 18 to 34 year olds having less intercourse,
“With the larger sample [ available with Canadian data versus U.S.] , I could pinpoint the downturn more precisely: it is concentrated among 20 to 24 year olds … Men over 50 constitute a greater portion of the US population today than at any other point in human history. The number of young women, relative to the number of older men, is steadily shrinking. This is, I believe, one reason why an increasing portion of young adult men are without sexual partners: cohort size matters. To the extent that women, on average, partner with men slightly older than themselves, men born before, or at the front end of, a baby boom have a wide range of possible partners. Conversely, men born at the end of, or just after, a baby boom have relatively few. The reverse is true for women. The hard times facing men born in the mid to late 1990s is just another case in point.”
Professor Woolley includes some interesting charts with the post.
***
Citi strategist Scott Chronert screened global equities for “green tails” – under-owned companies with where fund managers were beginning to build positions. Prominent names on the list include Eaton Corp., Parker Hannifin, Kinder Morgan and Comerica Inc.
***
A rebound in the global economy is not apparent in Germany,
“Germany’s sprawling industrial sector is suffering its steepest downturn for a decade … Industrial output, which includes Germany’s dominant factory sector, dropped 5.3 per cent in October from the same month in 2018 … “Far from bottoming out, Germany’s industrial recession may be getting worse,” said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.”
***
