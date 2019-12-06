 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

An economist tackles the ‘sex recession’

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

DBRS is predicting a slower growth path for Canadian banks,

“Earnings growth for the large Canadian banks moderated in Q3 2019 as growth was limited by higher provision for credit losses (PCL) … DBRS expects growth to decelerate, given the economic uncertainty posed by ongoing trade tensions. [We] expect earnings growth for the large Canadian banks to continue to moderate for the remainder of the year given headwinds to revenue growth caused by economic uncertainty … aggregate commercial loan growth was strong YoY at 13 per cent, but rose modestly by 1.2 per cent QoQ. DBRS remains wary of these strong growth rates.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB DBRS predicts slow growth ahead for Canadian bank earnings” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Canada’s largest banks brace for tough year ahead as global pressures weigh on economy” – Report on Business

“Lower profits, higher loan-loss provisions could be ‘new normal’ for Canada's big banks” – Financial Post

***

Carleton University economics professor Frances Woolley took a closer look at the sex recession – the clear trend of 18 to 34 year olds having less intercourse,

“With the larger sample [ available with Canadian data versus U.S.] , I could pinpoint the downturn more precisely: it is concentrated among 20 to 24 year olds … Men over 50 constitute a greater portion of the US population today than at any other point in human history. The number of young women, relative to the number of older men, is steadily shrinking. This is, I believe, one reason why an increasing portion of young adult men are without sexual partners: cohort size matters. To the extent that women, on average, partner with men slightly older than themselves, men born before, or at the front end of, a baby boom have a wide range of possible partners. Conversely, men born at the end of, or just after, a baby boom have relatively few. The reverse is true for women. The hard times facing men born in the mid to late 1990s is just another case in point.”

Professor Woolley includes some interesting charts with the post.

Story continues below advertisement

“Does (cohort) size matter?” – Woolley, Worthwhile Canadian Initiative

***

Citi strategist Scott Chronert screened global equities for “green tails” – under-owned companies with where fund managers were beginning to build positions. Prominent names on the list include Eaton Corp., Parker Hannifin, Kinder Morgan and Comerica Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB C: " Large Cap Green Tails: Low Holdings Composite (HC) With Highest Positive Change in QCC Score" – (full table) Twitter

***

A rebound in the global economy is not apparent in Germany,

Story continues below advertisement

“Germany’s sprawling industrial sector is suffering its steepest downturn for a decade … Industrial output, which includes Germany’s dominant factory sector, dropped 5.3 per cent in October from the same month in 2018 … “Far from bottoming out, Germany’s industrial recession may be getting worse,” said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.”

“German industry hit by biggest downturn since 2009” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Diversion: “The 35 Best Movie Performances of 2019”- The Ringer

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies