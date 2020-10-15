 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

An escape plan for investors who hold mutual funds at an online broker

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Big changes are coming in 2022 for DIY investors who hold mutual funds through an online broker, but the time to start preparing is now.

Securities regulators have announced that as of June 1, 2022, online brokers will no longer be able to sell mutual funds with fees that include payments to cover investment advice and service. Online brokers are strictly in the order-taking business, so they’re not really entitled to those advice commissions. Nevertheless, these brokers have been selling funds paying them these commissions for decades.

Check your account if you’re a DIY fund investor - you should be holding Series D funds, with trailing commissions for advice mostly eliminated. If you hold Series A or B funds, check to see if a D version is available and consider a so-called switch transaction.

Story continues below advertisement

A check with TD Direct Investing confirmed that switch transactions are available at no cost to the investor and should not be taxable in non-registered accounts. “A mutual fund switch within the same family of funds is generally considered to be a non-taxable event,” TDDI said via e-mail. “As an example, a switch from an A-Series to D-Series of the same fund fits into this category as both would be considered part of the same family of funds.”

Many mutual fund families have Series D funds, but not all. If you can’t switch a Series A or B fund in your online brokerage account, consider your exit strategy. In a sense, there’s an argument for selling in the fact that you own a fund with 0.5 to 1 percentage point of its management expense ratio paying for advice you do not and cannot receive. Selling and moving to a more cost-efficient investment like an exchange-traded fund or low-cost mutual fund could make sense.

For clients with Series A or B funds with no Series D equivalent to switch into, TD said it will work with industry partners to find the most investor-friendly process to comply with the new regulatory rules. The challenge for brokers and investors is that some investors may realize taxable capital gains if they sell their Series A funds and would prefer not to. It remains to be seen what options will be available to people who would prefer to stay in their Series A or B fund for whatever reason.

It’s worth noting that TD and other brokers have provided notices in the past couple of years to investors about the availability of Series D funds. If you missed that, now’s the time to check your account statement to see what type of mutual funds you own and, where required, plot an exit strategy.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies