An escape plan for investors who hold mutual funds at an online broker

Big changes are coming in 2022 for DIY investors who hold mutual funds through an online broker, but the time to start preparing is now.
Securities regulators have announced that as of June 1, 2022, online brokers will no longer be able to sell mutual funds with fees that include payments to cover investment advice and service. Online brokers are strictly in the order-taking business, so they’re not really entitled to those advice commissions. Nevertheless, these brokers have been selling funds paying them these commissions for decades.
Check your account if you’re a DIY fund investor - you should be holding Series D funds, with trailing commissions for advice mostly eliminated. If you hold Series A or B funds, check to see if a D version is available and consider a so-called switch transaction.
A check with TD Direct Investing confirmed that switch transactions are available at no cost to the investor and should not be taxable in non-registered accounts. “A mutual fund switch within the same family of funds is generally considered to be a non-taxable event,” TDDI said via e-mail. “As an example, a switch from an A-Series to D-Series of the same fund fits into this category as both would be considered part of the same family of funds.”
Many mutual fund families have Series D funds, but not all. If you can’t switch a Series A or B fund in your online brokerage account, consider your exit strategy. In a sense, there’s an argument for selling in the fact that you own a fund with 0.5 to 1 percentage point of its management expense ratio paying for advice you do not and cannot receive. Selling and moving to a more cost-efficient investment like an exchange-traded fund or low-cost mutual fund could make sense.
For clients with Series A or B funds with no Series D equivalent to switch into, TD said it will work with industry partners to find the most investor-friendly process to comply with the new regulatory rules. The challenge for brokers and investors is that some investors may realize taxable capital gains if they sell their Series A funds and would prefer not to. It remains to be seen what options will be available to people who would prefer to stay in their Series A or B fund for whatever reason.
It’s worth noting that TD and other brokers have provided notices in the past couple of years to investors about the availability of Series D funds. If you missed that, now’s the time to check your account statement to see what type of mutual funds you own and, where required, plot an exit strategy.
