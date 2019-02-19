 Skip to main content

Inside the Market An investor wants a low-fee RRSP with returns of 5 to 7% – how realistic is that?

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

An investor wants a low-fee RRSP with returns of 5 to 7% – how realistic is that?

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Even the most reasonable investment return expectations have to be reality-checked these days.

“I’m a 60-year-old retiree and would like to invest my RRSP with low-fees and a yearly return of 5 to 7 per cent – what would you recommend?” a reader recently asked.

Sounds like an easy one, right? Wouldn’t a good low-fee balanced mutual fund or exchange-traded fund work, or a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds?

Story continues below advertisement

Possibly, but I have concerns.

For one thing, this reader didn’t offer any information about risk tolerance or other retirement savings. That 5 -to 7-per-cent average annual return would require a portfolio with a significant weighting in stocks, probably well more than 50 per cent. The level of investor consternation about the 8.9-per-cent decline by the S&P/TSX composite index last year suggests a lot of people may not be comfortable with a portfolio heavily tilted to stocks.

When you add a substantial bond weighting to a portfolio, you reduce price swings and risk on both the downside and upside. The Canadian bond market’s three-year average total return (price changes plus bond interest) was 1.9 per cent for the period ending Dec. 31. The Canadian stock market made 6.4 per cent, while the U.S. market made 8.6 per cent in Canadian dollars.

Investing in low-cost exchange-traded funds would mean fees of roughly 0.25 per cent or less – that’s for individual ETFs or balanced ETFs, which give you all the elements of a diversified portfolio. Add the cost of buying and selling ETFs through an online broker and you still have a modest overall cost of investing. But is this reader cut out to handle a portfolio of ETFs? My sense is that some people are not, much as they’d like to give ETFs a try.

A robo-adviser can make good sense for the aspiring ETF investor who needs help, but there’s an added cost of as much as 0.5 of a percentage point on top of ETF costs. This will further weigh on those targeted 5 to 7 per cent gains.

The bottom line here is that 5 per cent on an average annual basis might be a more realistic target for a 60-year-old RRSP investor than 6 or 7 per cent. Overshoot on your return expectations and all kinds of things can go wrong – you get too aggressive, you sell at a market low and then you’re too afraid to buy back in.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter