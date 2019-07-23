An investor’s take on a hot trend in advice fees: ‘The value added is negligible’

If your investment adviser hasn’t yet switched you over to a fee-based account, just wait. It’s almost certainly going to happen.
The latest PriceMetrix report on trends in investment advice fees show that 52 per cent of adviser-client relationships included a fee-based account last year, up from 31 per cent in 2015. Advice firms love fee-based because it’s much more predictable and reliable as a revenue generator than charging clients commissions. In a fee-based account, clients pay roughly 1 to nearly 2 per cent of their invested assets per year.
The problem with fee-based accounts was articulated by a reader who recently e-mailed to discuss the case of an acquaintance with a seven-figure account who pays a fee of 1 per cent. The account is about 40 per cent allocated to fixed income and few trades are made. At issue is the value the acquaintance has been getting from the switch to fee-based from commission-based advice.
“When challenged [about fees], the adviser bafflegabs about the incremental services he provides for retirement planning etc.” the reader said in his e-mail. “In truth, the value added is negligible.”
Fee-based accounts offer some benefits - transparency, comprehensiveness (they should include trading commissions) and freedom from advisory conflicts of interest. Because they get paid a straight fee, there’s no incentive for advisers to recommend investments paying the highest commissions. But if the adviser isn’t providing tangible value to the client, then fee-based advice can look like a cash grab.
This reader figures his friend would have to make 120 trades a year to generate commissions equal to the cost of fee-based advice.”This is extremely unlikely and would probably attract scrutiny for churning,” he wrote.
This adviser in this story appears to have switched to fee-based without any benefit to the client. Fee-based is a step up for advisers and their firms in terms of generating steady revenue. It should likewise be a step up for clients in the quality and quantity of advice and planning.