As we exited 2023, small cap stocks staged an impressive rally but trailed the broader index. In the final two months of 2023, the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index increased 8 per cent with nine of the 11 sectors posting double-digit gains. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 11 per cent; however, the gains were more concentrated with just six of the 11 sectors realizing double-digit price returns. Prospects of future rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve led to this strong year-end rally in equity markets.

Within the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, cryptocurrency stocks have been notable outperformers. In 2023, shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF-T) and Hut 8 Corp. (HUT-T) jumped 588 per cent and 205 per cent, respectively.

The positive sentiment for Bitcoin is extending into the new year. During the first trading day of 2024, the price of Bitcoin topped more than US$45,000 on speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may soon approve a spot Bitcoin U.S. exchange-traded fund.

This report includes a link to a list of analysts’ target prices, recommendations, forecast returns and yields for all securities in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index grouped by sector and ranked according to their expected price returns (excluding dividend and distribution income). The posted target price for each security is an average of all available target prices from analysts. A target price typically reflects an expected share or unit price 12 months from now based on an analyst’s financial modelling, such as a discounted cash flow or sum-of-the-parts model. For the yield provided, Bloomberg calculates this figure by annualizing the most recent announced dividend or distribution value.

It’s important to note that high target prices, which imply stellar returns that seem unbelievable may be just that - unrealistic. At times, when a stock price falls analysts may maintain their bullish expectations, inflating the forecast return. In addition, an outlier (extreme target price) can skew the average target price, to the upside or downside, particularly when the number of analysts covering a stock is low. Don’t let a huge projected gain lure you into a position – it is critical to look at the company and industry fundamentals.

