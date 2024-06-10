Analysts’ forecast returns, recommendations and yields for all stocks in the TSX

On May 21, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed at a record high and is currently up 5 per cent for the year.

In recent weeks, the positive price momentum has stalled. Over the past month, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is relatively unchanged, down 1.3 per cent. There has also been a notable rotation to defensive stocks. The top performing sectors in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are consumer staples, communication services, and utilities with one-month price returns of 6.1 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Looking at individual stocks in the TSX Index, average target prices for approximately 61 per cent of stocks have moved higher over the past month. Amongst the stocks with the largest increases to their average target prices are HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T), Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T), New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-T), Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T), Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T). These securities have all seen their average target prices rise by more than 10 per cent in the past four weeks.

On the flip side, stocks with the largest decreases to their average target prices include ATS Corp. (ATS-T), CAE Inc. (CAE-T), and Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) with declines of 9 per cent, 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, over the past month.

This report includes a link to a list of analysts’ target prices, recommendations, forecast returns and yields for all 222 securities in the S&P/TSX Composite Index grouped by sector and ranked according to their expected price returns (excluding dividend and distribution income). The posted target price for each security is an average of all available target prices from analysts. A target price typically reflects an expected share or unit price 12 months from now based on an analyst’s financial modelling, such as a discounted cash flow or sum-of-the-parts model. For the yield provided, Bloomberg calculates this figure by annualizing the most recent announced dividend or distribution value.

It’s important to note that high target prices, which imply stellar returns that seem unbelievable may be just that - unrealistic. At times, when a stock price falls analysts may maintain their bullish expectations, inflating the forecast return. In addition, an outlier (extreme target price) can skew the average target price, to the upside or downside, particularly when the number of analysts covering a stock is low. Don’t let a huge projected gain lure you into a position – it is critical to look at the company and industry fundamentals.

Click here to download an Excel version of the report.

