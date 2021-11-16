We are approaching the finish line for this earnings season.

According to a Nov. 11 report from Refinitiv, 72 per cent of the companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index had released their quarterly earnings results.

In terms of revenue estimates, 56 per cent of companies have reported better-than-expected top line results, while 44 per cent of companies have missed the Street’s forecasts. The sector leaders were Industrials, Energy, and Financials, with 70 per cent, 61 per cent, and 60 per cent, respectively, of companies beating expectations.

In terms of earnings estimates, 61 per cent of companies have released results that topped the Street’s expectations, 31 per cent of companies have missed expectations, and 8 per cent of companies have reported results that were in-line with consensus estimates. The sector leaders were Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Financials with 75 per cent, 75 per cent, 70 per cent, and 67 per cent, respectively, of companies reporting better-than-expected results on the bottom line.

The solid earnings reports have helped lift the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Month-to-date, the TSX Index has rallied 3.1 per cent with all sectors in the green except for the Energy sector, which is down 1 per cent. The positive price momentum in the Energy sector has paused given its astounding 46 per cent year-to-date gain.

What is impressive is that five sectors have reported price returns exceeding 7 per cent month-to-date, those being Health Care (up 9.4 per cent), Consumer Discretionary (up 8.4 per cent), Information Technology (up 7.8 per cent), Consumer Staples (up 7.2 per cent), and the Materials sector (up 7.1 per cent).

Year-to-date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is now up a remarkable 24 per cent with the TSX Index hovering near a record high.

In terms of individual stocks, a number of companies saw their share prices spike by 10 per cent or more immediately after the release of their quarterly earnings results including Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T), Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T), Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T), New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T), and Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T).

While the S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to set new record highs, earnings expectations for 2022 continue to rise. As a result, the valuation of the S&P/TSX Composite Index is not inflated relative to historical levels. Over the past month, 2022 earnings expectations for the S&P/TSX Composite Index have increased 3 per cent. According to Bloomberg, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.8 times the 2022 consensus estimate, above its 10-year historical average P/E multiple of 14.3 times but still below its peak multiple of approximately 16.4 times during this time period.

This report includes a link to a list of analysts’ target prices, recommendations, and forecast returns for all securities in the S&P/TSX Composite Index grouped by sector and ranked according to their expected price returns (excluding dividend and distribution income). The posted target price for each security is an average of all available target prices from analysts. A target price typically reflect an expected share or unit price 12 months from now based on an analyst’s financial modelling such as a discounted cash flow model or sum-of-the-parts model. All data is as of Nov. 15.

Once all companies have reported their financial results in the weeks ahead, earnings expectations, multiples, and target prices could be adjusted meaningfully depending on the reported earnings and management’s outlook, if provided.

It’s important to note that high target prices which imply stellar returns that seem unbelievable may be just that - unrealistic. At times, when a stock price falls analysts may maintain their bullish expectations, inflating the forecast return. In addition, an outlier (extreme target price) can skew the average target price, to the upside or downside, particularly when the number of analysts covering a stock is low. Don’t let a huge projected gain lure you into a position – it is critical to look at the company and industry fundamentals.

Click here to download an Excel version of the guide.

Security Nov. 15 close Buys Holds Sells Avg. Target Price Forecast Price Return Communication Services CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC $5.63 7 1 0 $8.34 48% CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC $100.78 6 4 1 $132.10 31% QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC $30.10 10 2 0 $38.41 28% RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC $60.59 10 5 0 $69.00 14% T-T TELUS CORP $28.88 12 5 0 $31.41 9% SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC $36.89 6 6 0 $39.80 8% BCE-T BCE INC $64.21 6 10 1 $65.60 2% Consumer Discretionary MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC $11.05 7 2 0 $16.00 45% DOO-T BRP INC $113.60 15 1 0 $141.41 24% LNR-T LINAMAR CORP $77.79 5 0 0 $96.00 23% CTC-A-T CANADIAN TIRE CORP $180.68 7 4 1 $222.75 23% MTY-T MTY FOOD GROUP INC $61.32 3 4 1 $72.69 19% QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC $73.09 16 12 1 $85.82 17% TOY-T SPIN MASTER CORP $48.20 7 4 1 $53.95 12% DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC $58.09 9 5 0 $62.69 8% MG-T MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC $110.81 14 4 1 $119.42 8% GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC $53.40 11 1 2 $55.85 5% GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC $64.86 8 5 3 $66.70 3% ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC $40.74 5 2 0 $41.86 3% ATZ-T ARITZIA INC $52.90 8 1 0 $49.00 -7% Consumer Staples SOY-T SUNOPTA INC $8.47 6 0 0 $20.76 145% VFF-T VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC $11.30 8 0 0 $23.06 104% MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC $31.32 7 0 0 $41.50 33% SAP-T SAPUTO INC $30.40 6 3 0 $36.44 20% EMP-A-T EMPIRE CO LTD $39.24 8 2 0 $45.44 16% JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC $38.47 7 3 0 $43.10 12% PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP $131.35 8 2 1 $147.09 12% ATD-B-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD $50.88 13 3 0 $56.81 12% PRMW-T PRIMO WATER CORP $24.43 10 2 0 $26.46 8% NWC-T NORTH WEST CO INC $35.77 1 4 0 $38.50 8% WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD $140.77 5 2 0 $146.17 4% MRU-T METRO INC $65.64 3 8 1 $64.25 -2% L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD $98.36 7 4 1 $94.44 -4% Energy PXT-T PAREX RESOURCES INC $22.40 11 0 0 $34.80 55% CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP $5.86 11 3 1 $9.03 54% ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD $12.16 18 0 0 $18.01 48% WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC $7.13 15 1 0 $10.56 48% PKI-T PARKLAND CORP $35.09 5 0 0 $50.50 44% NXE-T NEXGEN ENERGY LTD $6.99 10 1 0 $9.50 36% TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP $45.75 15 0 0 $61.68 35% MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP $10.86 9 6 1 $14.31 32% ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP $12.74 13 1 0 $15.83 24% CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC $15.72 22 0 0 $19.53 24% BIR-T BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD $7.70 15 1 0 $9.55 24% DML-T DENISON MINES CORP $2.41 6 2 0 $2.98 23% PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD $15.51 8 7 0 $18.85 22% VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC $12.69 5 9 2 $15.30 21% SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC $32.46 17 6 0 $38.15 18% CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES $52.32 19 4 0 $60.93 16% KEY-T KEYERA CORP $30.37 10 6 0 $34.31 13% ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC $50.59 18 6 0 $56.52 12% TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP $62.03 11 11 1 $68.59 11% GEI-T GIBSON ENERGY INC $23.44 6 8 2 $25.09 7% IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD $44.31 3 15 1 $47.26 7% PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP $41.86 9 9 1 $43.59 4% CCO-T CAMECO CORP $33.93 8 5 0 $35.25 4% Financials TSU-T TRISURA GROUP LTD $43.05 8 0 0 $58.92 37% FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD $531.39 4 2 0 $708.49 33% CF-T CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC $15.98 3 0 0 $20.17 26% GSY-T GOEASY LTD $193.27 7 0 0 $236.86 23% ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION $94.43 4 1 0 $115.00 22% EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP $13.25 5 4 0 $15.86 20% IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP $166.61 13 0 0 $198.77 19% MFC-T MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP $24.87 9 8 0 $29.43 18% EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC $79.45 6 2 0 $92.06 16% X-T TMX GROUP LTD $133.15 2 5 0 $154.14 16% IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC $75.49 9 0 0 $87.28 16% HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC $44.72 6 2 0 $51.38 15% CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP $29.66 7 3 0 $33.80 14% BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC $74.21 10 3 0 $82.24 11% IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC $50.25 4 5 1 $55.00 9% POW-T POWER CORP OF CANADA $42.64 2 7 0 $46.56 9% LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA $42.67 1 7 3 $46.36 9% RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA $132.45 11 4 1 $143.82 9% CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE $149.35 11 4 0 $161.97 8% SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC $70.36 10 4 1 $75.13 7% GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC $38.42 1 9 1 $40.82 6% BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $82.94 9 5 0 $87.75 6% SII-T SPROTT INC $57.38 1 2 0 $59.42 4% BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL $140.25 9 4 1 $144.45 3% CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK $41.33 10 4 0 $42.25 2% TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK $93.31 8 5 2 $94.21 1% NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA $105.18 5 6 1 $104.79 0% ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP $10.91 10 0 0 $9.34 -14% Health Care WELL-T WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP $6.59 13 0 0 $11.73 78% OGI-T ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC $2.97 3 10 0 $4.10 38% CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC $7.43 3 7 3 $9.28 25% BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC $33.60 8 5 1 $41.63 24% CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES $11.99 6 1 0 $14.21 19% SIA-T SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC $15.20 3 7 0 $16.48 8% TLRY-T TILRAY INC $16.28 3 15 1 $16.80 3% WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP $18.11 2 12 4 $17.34 -4% ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC $10.15 0 10 6 $7.94 -22% Industrials WPRT-T WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC $3.49 5 2 0 $11.93 242% CJT-T CARGOJET INC $182.42 12 1 0 $249.83 37% LWRK-T LIFEWORKS INC $26.80 4 1 0 $36.20 35% MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD $12.40 8 2 0 $16.60 34% ARE-T AECON GROUP INC $17.26 10 3 0 $22.77 32% BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC $1.90 9 5 3 $2.39 26% ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC $49.28 6 0 0 $60.73 23% SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC $34.32 12 2 0 $41.86 22% FTT-T FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC $36.25 8 1 0 $43.44 20% AC-T AIR CANADA $25.21 12 6 0 $29.88 19% NFI-T NFI GROUP INC $25.70 4 3 1 $30.13 17% BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC $212.39 7 6 0 $248.77 17% BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP $63.05 8 0 0 $73.61 17% GFL-T GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC $48.98 9 3 1 $56.90 16% RUS-T RUSSEL METALS INC $35.31 4 3 0 $40.11 14% BDGI-T BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD $33.83 2 4 1 $38.36 13% BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC $22.31 11 10 2 $25.23 13% CAE-T CAE INC $36.71 5 3 1 $41.44 13% RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD $43.71 1 3 0 $48.67 11% EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP $45.82 9 2 0 $50.27 10% TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC $139.96 16 3 0 $153.26 9% STN-T STANTEC INC $70.18 9 3 0 $76.50 9% TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD $111.85 7 2 0 $121.39 9% WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORP $27.87 1 4 0 $29.40 5% WSP-T WSP GLOBAL INC $179.56 11 3 0 $189.00 5% CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD $96.34 16 9 1 $100.67 4% WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC $170.07 16 1 1 $176.96 4% CNR-T CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY COMPANY $161.63 9 19 1 $160.15 -1% TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP $150.53 3 11 2 $148.10 -2% RBA-T RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC $89.51 1 7 2 $85.38 -5% Information Technology LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC $86.93 15 1 2 $130.59 50% DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD $41.86 4 1 0 $55.40 32% DCBO-T DOCEBO INC $90.00 9 1 0 $114.46 27% NVEI-T NUVEI CORP $137.44 11 3 0 $174.65 27% ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD $55.78 3 1 0 $68.50 23% CTS-T CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP $11.05 9 0 0 $13.28 20% OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP $64.07 8 1 0 $74.85 17% GIB-A-T CGI INC $110.59 12 2 1 $126.15 14% TIXT-T TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA INC $44.33 11 4 0 $50.51 14% CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC $2,168.77 7 2 0 $2,384.86 10% KXS-T KINAXIS INC $213.35 10 0 0 $225.80 6% DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC $110.40 8 5 1 $110.25 0% SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC $2,072.82 28 16 2 $2,049.73 -1% CLS-T CELESTICA INC $14.44 1 7 1 $13.90 -4% BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD $13.53 0 2 6 $10.84 -20% Materials NG-T NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC $10.09 1 1 0 $24.29 141% OSK-T OSISKO MINING INC $3.15 11 0 0 $5.86 86% TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC $16.21 6 4 0 $24.91 54% BTO-T B2GOLD CORP $5.61 14 2 0 $8.47 51% CFP-T CANFOR CORP $26.97 6 0 0 $40.17 49% YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC $5.69 13 5 0 $8.41 48% SVM-T SILVERCORP METALS INC $5.74 4 2 0 $8.46 47% IFP-T INTERFOR CORP $29.15 5 1 0 $42.83 47% ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC $26.99 9 0 0 $39.14 45% K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP $8.79 14 2 0 $12.32 40% KNT-T K92 MINING INC $8.26 11 0 0 $11.50 39% HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC $9.28 17 1 0 $12.76 37% SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD $8.78 6 4 1 $12.03 37% WFG-T WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD $105.00 5 1 0 $142.59 36% ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP $12.72 6 5 1 $17.27 36% EQX-T EQUINOX GOLD CORP $10.65 9 2 0 $14.42 35% OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD $17.05 14 1 0 $22.95 35% SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC $25.33 4 0 0 $33.99 34% CAS-T CASCADES INC $14.16 6 1 0 $19.00 34% AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD $71.81 13 6 0 $96.29 34% DPM-T DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC $9.36 9 0 0 $12.53 34% CS-T CAPSTONE MINING CORP $5.40 10 0 0 $7.10 31% STLC-T STELCO HOLDINGS INC $45.19 8 1 0 $59.06 31% TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC $20.03 5 2 0 $26.17 31% FVI-T FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC $5.00 0 6 1 $6.51 30% SIL-T SILVERCREST METALS INC $11.82 8 0 0 $15.31 29% ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP $22.93 7 4 0 $29.64 29% SSRM-T SSR MINING INC $24.93 11 0 0 $32.14 29% ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP $26.13 18 7 0 $33.22 27% PAAS-T PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP $34.79 8 2 0 $44.10 27% WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP $56.40 16 2 0 $70.40 25% AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC $10.75 8 5 1 $13.34 24% LUN-T LUNDIN MINING CORP $10.58 10 12 1 $12.92 22% CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC $66.64 9 1 0 $80.88 21% TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD $34.34 16 6 0 $41.48 21% SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC $43.20 7 1 0 $52.06 21% FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD $27.74 17 6 0 $33.40 20% OGC-T OCEANAGOLD CORP $2.82 7 2 1 $3.38 20% WPK-T WINPAK LTD $38.88 2 3 0 $46.38 19% FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP $17.24 3 4 0 $20.43 19% IVN-T IVANHOE MINES LTD $10.22 8 3 0 $11.84 16% NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD $86.24 19 3 1 $99.45 15% MX-T METHANEX CORP $56.68 8 4 2 $64.86 14% WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD $13.27 8 2 0 $14.91 12% KL-T KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD $56.54 7 1 1 $63.29 12% MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP $26.08 8 4 0 $28.56 10% LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORP $35.84 2 5 0 $39.08 9% FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP $184.75 11 5 2 $200.62 9% NGD-T NEW GOLD INC $2.19 3 9 1 $2.33 6% CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC $10.78 3 7 0 $10.97 2% EDR-T ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP $7.22 4 6 0 $7.33 2% PVG-T PRETIUM RESOURCES INC $18.26 1 4 0 $18.35 0% IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP $4.28 3 9 1 $3.99 -7% TRQ-T TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD $16.34 0 3 4 $15.21 -7% LAC-T LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP $42.01 9 5 0 $35.14 -16% Real Estate REAL-T REAL MATTERS INC $9.45 4 4 0 $15.25 61% HR-UN-T H&R REIT $16.50 4 1 0 $19.25 17% CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROPTIES REIT $58.94 11 2 0 $68.42 16% TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC $17.92 9 2 0 $20.67 15% AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REIT $44.45 10 2 0 $51.13 15% FCR-UN-T FIRST CAPITAL REIT $18.59 5 2 0 $21.36 15% DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT $16.77 9 0 0 $19.22 15% IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REIT $17.57 8 3 1 $20.00 14% REI-UN-T RIOCAN REIT $22.75 6 3 0 $25.13 10% KMP-UN-T KILLAM APARTMENT REIT $23.10 11 2 0 $25.48 10% GRT-UN-T GRANITE REIT $99.51 11 0 0 $109.18 10% CIGI-T COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC $181.99 6 1 0 $199.38 10% SMU-UN-T SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT $22.89 6 4 0 $24.90 9% D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REIT $24.15 6 3 0 $26.08 8% CRR-UN-T CROMBIE REIT $18.31 4 5 0 $19.56 7% AX-UN-T ARTIS REIT $11.85 1 6 0 $12.64 7% NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT $13.53 2 3 0 $14.40 6% AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD $67.14 6 2 0 $71.44 6% CHP-UN-T CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT $15.02 1 7 0 $15.94 6% CRT-UN-T CT REIT $17.94 3 4 0 $18.75 5% FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP $243.26 1 5 0 $249.57 3% SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REIT $32.16 3 5 0 $32.50 1% CUF-UN-T COMINAR REIT $11.64 0 4 0 $11.60 0% BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REIT $56.44 7 3 1 $55.34 -2% Utilities BLX-T BORALEX INC $38.08 8 4 0 $47.85 26% INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC $19.48 6 4 1 $24.39 25% NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC $39.24 11 3 0 $48.55 24% TA-T TRANSALTA CORP $13.47 11 1 1 $16.50 22% AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP $17.84 7 7 1 $21.47 20% ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD $24.97 14 1 0 $29.87 20% ACO-X-T ATCO LTD $41.02 3 4 1 $48.36 18% SPB-T SUPERIOR PLUS CORP $14.04 4 8 0 $16.27 16% CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP $40.54 5 8 0 $45.85 13% BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP $47.91 6 12 1 $53.11 11% BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNER LP $73.40 8 1 1 $79.81 9% H-T HYDRO ONE LTD $30.23 5 10 0 $32.46 7% CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD $35.12 3 6 0 $37.63 7% EMA-T EMERA INC $58.66 6 10 1 $62.06 6% RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC $18.99 0 12 1 $19.96 5% FTS-T FORTIS INC $56.44 4 11 2 $58.32 3% Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.