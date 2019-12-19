 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Analysts upbeat on SNC-Lavalin stock after plea deal settlement

David Berman Investment Reporter
After SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. agreed to resolve a criminal case against it by pleading guilty Wednesday to a single fraud charge, the reaction from analysts who follow the stock was universal: financially speaking, this was a good deal.

The company will pay a $280-million fine – much lower than analysts’ predictions, which ranged as high as $500-million. That is contributing to a bullish reappraisal of the Montreal-based engineering company.

The stock jumped 19 per cent on Wednesday and another 6.3 per cent on Thursday, closing above $30 for the first time since May 1. The rally is based on improved clarity for the company’s future – and relief, given that the terms of the settlement could have been far more onerous.

A number of analysts who have weighed in with opinions on SNC-Lavalin highlighted the fact that their valuation models for the stock had been factoring in heftier fines.

And given that SNC can pay the lower-than-expected fine (which works out to just $1.60 a share) over five years is, according to Yuri Lynk, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, the “icing on the cake.”

“The fine, while substantial, can be easily absorbed by the company, in our view. Most importantly, the biggest overhang on the stock has been effectively removed. This should widen SNC's investment appeal and thereby begin the process of it receiving a more normalized valuation multiple,” Mr. Lynk said in a note.

He estimated that the consensus expectation was a fine between $300-million and $500-million, if SNC had been found guilty through a trial.

Quebec Court Justice Claude Leblond noted that under U.S. and British guidelines, the upper limit of the fine imposed on SNC would have ranged between $462-million and $705-million, after taking into account SNC’s profit from projects in Libya, along with aggravating and mitigating factors.

But the lower financial penalty took into account SNC’s efforts to turf out executives who oversaw the misbehaviour, its compliance regime to prevent future offences and its co-operation with authorities. The fine, the judge ruled, “constitutes an effective, proportionate and dissuasive penalty for the offence.”

Jacob Bout, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, had been anticipating a fine of $400-million. The lower fine, along with expectations that SNC’s engineering division will now attract a higher valuation now that the legal cloud hanging over the company has lifted, points to a higher stock price over the next 12 months.

Mr. Bout raised his price target to $36 from $29 previously.

“SNC is effectively closing this long drawn-out chapter, which should remove the corruption overhang that has been a major impediment to SNC's multiple and valuation,” he said in a note.

Frederic Bastien, an analyst at Raymond James, also raised his 12-month price target on the stock to $35 from $26 previously. The unexpectedly low fine and clean resolution to the legal issue contributed to the increase.

Mr. Bastien said the company “settled its legal issues in a far less damaging fashion than initially feared.” The fine, he added, “pales in comparison to the $750-million we had earmarked for ongoing litigation expenses and a deferred prosecution agreement.”

If investors think the fine, and the stock’s reaction on Wednesday and Thursday, amount to an early Christmas gift, the analyst appeared to agree. The headline to his report: Comes Off The Naughty List.

