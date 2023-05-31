Money markets and economists have grown more convinced that the Bank of Canada will make at least one more hike to interest rates this year in the wake of stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data Wednesday. Some even suggest the central bank could hike rates as soon as next week.

Canada’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations as well as the Bank of Canada’s projection.

Real GDP was unchanged in March, and likely rose 0.2% in April, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast annualized growth of 2.5% in the quarter and a decline of 0.1% in March.

The increase was more robust than the Bank of Canada’s 2.3% growth projection, and could pressure the bank to hike interest rates after other data this month also showed the economy was hotter than anticipated.

The central bank has hiked its key overnight rate by 425 basis points to 4.5% between March of last year and January. It has since kept rates on hold, but warned that rates could go higher.

The Canadian dollar is up about a quarter of a U.S. cent since the data was released, to 73.48 cents US, as money markets show greater conviction the Bank of Canada will take action once more to tighten monetary policy. (The loonie is still lower on the day, however, as weaker oil prices and soft Chinese manufacturing data weigh on the currency.)

Interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets now show an almost 75% chance of a further Bank of Canada quarter-point rate hike by the end of this summer. They are currently placing 38% odds of a hike hike at the bank’s policy meeting next week.

Here’s a detailed look at how money markets were pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate just prior to the 830 am ET data, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 7-Jun-23 4.5648 0 74.1 25.9 12-Jul-23 4.6499 0 48.9 51.1 6-Sep-23 4.7112 0 36.9 63.1 25-Oct-23 4.7097 0.2 36.9 62.9 6-Dec-23 4.72 0.2 35.4 64.4

And here’s where probabilities stood at 9 a.m. ET following the report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 7-Jun-23 4.5958 0 61.7 38.3 12-Jul-23 4.6863 0 39.4 60.6 6-Sep-23 4.7708 0 26.1 73.9 25-Oct-23 4.779 0 25.2 74.8 6-Dec-23 4.7885 0 24.2 75.8

Similarly, economists are cautioning the Bank of Canada could soon lift its pause on moves in its trend-setting overnight rate. How’s how they are reacting:

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

Rate hikes? What rate hikes? Canadian consumers remained in spending mode in the first quarter, propelling GDP growth past the expectations of many. ... Household consumption reaccelerated after a couple of softer quarters, with Canadians spending more of their incomes. That pushed the savings rate down to 2.9% from 5.8% in the prior quarter, a potential sign that interest rates aren’t yet high enough to curb spending. Final domestic demand also picked back up after a couple of sluggish quarters, posting a 2.6% annualized increase in Q1.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, GDP began the period on solid footing. After a flat print in March ... GDP advanced 0.2% in April. While that’s still a preliminary estimate, it’s surprisingly strong given that the public sector labour dispute and ice storm would have restrained the economy in that month.

It seems likely the Bank of Canada will be seriously considering raising rates next week. While they might pass on changing course just yet, the belief that the central bank will further tighten policy this summer is justifiably gaining traction.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North American economist, Capital Economics

The larger-than-expected 3.1% annualized rise in first-quarter GDP and the strong preliminary estimate in April boost the case for another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, which could come as soon as next week providing that the US debt ceiling deal is passed by Congress. ...

The upside surprise was entirely due to stronger consumption growth than anticipated, of 5.7% annualized, which helped to offset a 1.5% fall in government consumption and another large fall in residential investment, of 14.6%. Machinery & equipment investment rebounded by 1.9%, while an unusually large 19.3% jump in intellectual property investment – largely due to increased software investment – also provided some support. Net trade also contributed positively to growth, as exports in the automotive sector rebounded strongly amid easing supply shortages, while overall imports were little changed. ...

If GDP increases again in May, which seems likely given the unwinding of those strike effects, then growth should surpass the Bank’s forecast of 1.0% annualised this quarter. In short, both GDP and inflation are now outperforming the Bank’s expectations, further raising the case for another interest rate hike as soon as next week.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Economics

Perhaps the biggest eye-opener in today’s report was the flash estimate for April GDP at +0.2%, despite the public sector strike in the second half of the month. We estimate that the strike likely trimmed at least a couple of ticks from growth (albeit with a wide range of uncertainty). The main point is that there’s more underlying momentum in the economy than anticipated, and we will be revising up our Q2 GDP forecast from what had been a small drop (-0.5% a.r.) to a small positive.

Bottom Line: Each of the main figures here are better than expected—Q1, March and April GDP—and the details were solid for Q1 as well. The run of sturdy data undoubtedly raises the odds that the Bank of Canada needs to go back to the well of rate hikes, and even puts some chance on a move as early as next week’s policy decision. However, given the uncertain backdrop and the possibility that inflation took a big step down in May, the BoC could opt to remain patient for a bit longer and signal that it’s open to hiking in July if the strength persists.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist with CIBC Capital Markets

Overall, the headline reading, composition of growth and handoff to Q2 were all slightly stronger than we had expected, raising the odds of another Bank of Canada rate hike. However, we still expect that they will want to wait to see more data and revise their forecasts (in the July Monetary Policy Report) before making a final decision on whether to raise rates again, rather than hike next week.

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is next week, and while today’s report might not force a move off the sidelines, it may be used as rationale for a hike later this summer. Thus far, the BoC’s rhetoric has focused on its expectation for a quick deceleration in economic growth over the remainder of the year. That slowdown still seems likely, but if the data keep coming in hot, the BoC may be compelled to move once again.

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists at National Bank Financial

The performance of consumer spending was eye-catching, with growth of 5.7%, the strongest in three quarters. We knew that consumers had assets at their disposal, notably a savings rate that remained above its pre-pandemic level, and thus an accumulation of excess savings that seemed to have been put to good use. Growth in the first quarter was therefore stronger than the Bank of Canada had anticipated in its latest Monetary Policy Report. However, we need to put things into perspective. Like us, the central bank probably underestimated the economy’s potential GDP, which is currently being boosted by an unprecedented demographic boom. If the unemployment rate and falling job vacancy rates in the economy are any guide, this growth does not seem to be pushing the economy further into excess demand. In light of this morning’s data, we do not change our view that the economy will slow significantly over the next four quarters as interest rate hikes continue to weigh on the economy. The third consecutive quarter of declines in corporate profits and investment does not suggest that the appetite for hiring will continue in the months ahead. A softer labor market is also likely to dampen the enthusiasm of consumers, who have been able to afford high levels of consumption despite a decline in disposable income, a situation that will not last much longer with the savings rate now back to pre-pandemic levels.

