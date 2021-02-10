 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Another fantastic February for investors? Ten reasons why the bull run may continue

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
The S&P/TSX composite index has been on a tear, rising 6 per cent over the past seven consecutive trading days.

This may be the start to a fantastic February for equity investors. Here are 10 reasons why the positive momentum in the stock market may continue.

The trend is your friend

Despite recent market volatility, the bull market remains intact.

On Feb. 9, the S&P/TSX composite index closed at a record high. Breadth is good with stocks from different sectors participating in the rally, over 60 per cent of the stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index have seen their share prices rise year-to-date. Small cap stocks are also sharply higher with the S&P/TSX Small Cap Total Return Index up 11 per cent year-to-date.

Seasonal strength

Looking back to 2005, the S&P/TSX composite index has delivered positive returns in February 75 per cent of the time with the exceptions being in 2009, 2009, 2018 and 2020.

Last year, the TSX Index was up 3 per cent until Feb. 20 when news about COVID-19 sent stocks spiraling down.

In 2009, all losses experienced in the month were recovered just one month later. In 2006, all losses were erased within the first three trading days of March.

This seasonal strength has historically extended into the second quarter.

Supportive fundamentals

In a report issued on Feb. 4 by Refinitiv, 77 per cent of the companies that have reported their fourth quarter earnings results to-date have exceeded the Street’s expectations.

Also positive are rising growth expectations. For instance, earnings for the first half of 2021 are expected to soar, projected to expand by 42 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter and by 74 per cent in the second quarter.

These forecasts are slightly higher from the start of the year. On Dec. 31, Refinitiv reported year-over-year growth expectations of 41 per cent in the first quarter and 71 per cent in the second quarter.

The upward earnings revisions are being driven by the energy sector with the price of WTI Crude Oil nearing the US$60 level, up from approximately US$48.50 at the end of 2020.

High valuation but not outside of the norm

According to Refinitiv, the S&P/TSX composite index is trading at 13 times 2021 earnings, at the upper end of its historical range. Elevated multiples may be maintained given that equities offer investors the potential to make attractive returns, gains that may not be available in other asset classes, namely fixed income securities.

In addition, earnings estimates may be too conservative making the current forward price-to-earnings ratio artificially low. Business and consumer activity may rebound sharply as the vaccine rollout progresses.

With respect to individual stocks, many analysts wait until a company has reported its fiscal year end results (typically coinciding with the calendar year). Consequently, in the upcoming weeks, some analysts will be introducing their 2022 earnings estimates and rolling forward their valuations based on anticipated 2022 earnings.

Low interest rates.

This provides a favourable backdrop for stocks.

Steepening yield curve

Generally, this signals expectations of improving economic conditions and is positive for the overall stock market.

Investor sentiment

For the week ending Feb. 3, the AAII Investor Sentiment report, which measures investors’ expectations for the market over the next six months, showed a large dip in the bullish camp with 37 per cent of investors bullish, down from 45 per cent reported three weeks ago, 27 per cent of investors were neutral, up 4 per cent, and 36 per cent of investors were bearish, up from 32 per cent. This is a contrarian indicator. When there’s a large percentage of bulls and more people are optimistic, it typically marks a near-term peak for the stock market.

Income source

With a yield of 3 per cent, the S&P/TSX composite index offers an attractive yield.

Portfolio repositioning

Some institutional portfolio managers may be take a more active and potentially aggressive portfolio management approach in the first half of the year, ahead of the summer doldrums and volatility in the fall in order lock-in high returns for the year.

Retail investors

Don’t underestimate the power of retail investors. Millennial investors welcome the use of digital technologies. They share information on social media, they share cars with car sharing services, and millennials have a different way of investing, looking at trends, socially responsible companies, and sometimes growth stocks irrespective of the valuation.

