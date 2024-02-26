We return to trucking firm Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T), last featured here in mid-December near the end of tax-loss selling season. At the time, the stock had been heading in reverse, but it has since turned around and is up about 5 per cent. At one point, the stock was up even more, setting a year-to-date high of $15.71 on Jan. 28. The stock pulled back after fourth-quarter results on Feb. 15. However, senior officer Joanna Kathryn Scott has bought the pullback, picking up 1,100 shares at $14.14.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.