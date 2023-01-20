Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities’ weekly Flow Show report, written in blunt style by strategist Michael Hartnett, remains as quotable as ever,

“Heard on the Street I: ‘Anyone who made money last year has zero risk on right now.’ Heard on the Street II: ‘200bps of Fed cuts priced-in and the Nasdaq still can’t get above its 200-week moving average. What more do you need to know..’ The Big Picture: biggest inflows into EM debt & equity funds ever ($12.7-billion) as world capitulates into China reopening; ‘too much, too young?’ ... yep, but bull trade ain’t done … China was ‘uninvestable’ in Oct, 1.4 billion people ending 2-years of lockdown, SPX +44% during lockdown, +34% during partial reopening, +11% after full reopen. Tale of the Tape: there are bull markets …. China stocks up 52% from lows, Eurozone 33%, copper 32%, UK 29%, materials 28%, EM 23%; but no Big Bull without the Big Dog…NYSE Composite (NYA) needs to convincingly break 16200 (currently 15600).”

Concerning the first heard on the street quote, it was not easy to make money in 2022. It did involve risk, particularly relative to the index, usually in the form of a big overweight in energy and an underweight position in previously winning technology stocks.

“Hartnett: “Heard on the Street I: “Anyone who made money last year has zero risk on right now.“”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley economist Lenoy Dujon is bullish on the loonie,

“Given that 20 basis points are priced for the January [Bank of Canada] meeting, the 25bp hike we expect will likely be mildly positive for CAD. However, we expect the short-term rates and USD/CAD response to the meeting will depend on whether the BoC signals that another 25bp hike is likely at the March meeting. Given that our economist expects another hike, we continue to recommend short USD/CAD positions. These positions should also benefit from China reopening its economy, and the implications of demand from China for commodity prices and global growth expectations.”

“Morgan Stanley likes the loonie:” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood’s GREED & fear report emphasizes bearishness on U.S. equities,

“While all equity investors should be aware that the 2-year Treasury bond yield has declined by 32 basis points from 4.43 per cent to 4.11 per cent since the start of the year , GREED & fear’s base case remains US recession, which means considerable earnings downgrade risk in America, as discussed in the latest Asia Maxima (Trend change, 4 January 2023), and an S&P500 which can decline significantly from current levels. To be crystal clear, GREED & fear would be Underweight the US, not only relative to emerging markets, but also relative to Europe and Japan…

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic noted a decline in mortgage lending but not a contraction,

“Canadian mortgage credit growth continued to slow in November, with residential lending up 7.6 per cent year-over-year in the month. That marks a significant downshift from the near-11-per-cent year-over-year pace seen at the heights last year. From a shorter-term perspective, growth on a monthly basis (seasonally adjusted) has cooled to 3.7 perf cent annualized, matching the lows seen at the depth of the pandemic … and during the sluggish pre-COVID period in 2018/19. Again, that’s a sudden change from pre-BoC tightening, when residential borrowing was running at the fastest clip in over a decade. We envision home sales volumes firming at least somewhat in the spring, albeit at lower/still-falling prices. That should allow residential mortgage growth to stabilize, but at around these much cooler levels”

“‘Borrowing chills’ in Canada (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Will the Metaverse Live Up to the Hype? Game Developers Aren’t Impressed” – Wired

Tweet of the Day: