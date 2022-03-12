People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing on Sept. 28, 2021.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped back into bear-market territory this week amid a mess of economic and geopolitical threats – but the setback raises the question of whether beaten-up technology stocks are starting to look attractive.

The Nasdaq is a diverse collection of more than 3,000 stocks, with tech superstars like Apple Inc., Microsoft Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Google parent Alphabet Inc. arguably defining the index.

This heavy tech weighting is a virtue when stocks are flying and investors embrace risk. Now, though, the Nasdaq has been leading the recent global stock market turbulence. The index was down as much as 21 per cent this week from its record-high close in November.

Any decline of 20 per cent or more from a recent peak fits the popular definition of a bear market, and raises concerns that the era of risk-taking is ending.

What’s even more concerning is that Big Tech – the global behemoths that generate head-spinning profits – actually conceal a far more severe downturn among flimsier companies with shorter track records.

According to Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative research at Société Générale, 43 per cent of the stocks in the Nasdaq Composite have fallen more than 50 per cent during the current downturn.

Peloton Interactive Inc., which makes exercise bikes that gained popularity during the pandemic lockdowns, has fallen more than 80 per cent from its 2021 high point, to name just one example.

“All of a sudden, people are less interested in businesses which are speculative. And they are more interested in fairly boring stuff, like does it pay a dividend?” Mr. Lapthorne said in an interview from London.

Every company has its unique challenges. But the threat shared by many technology stocks is that they are facing the prospect of higher interest rates as central banks address soaring inflation.

In the most anticipated move, the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise its key rate when it announces its monetary policy next week – days after a report showed that U.S. inflation in February surged 7.9 per cent from a year ago, marking the biggest leap since 1982.

Katherine Judge, an economist at CIBC World Markets, expects that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point during each of its next four policy meetings.

Higher interest rates slow economic activity. They also erode the value of future corporate profits, which are the lifeblood of many high-growth technology stocks that are not profitable today, pushing down lofty valuations.

Add in severe geopolitical shocks from the war in Ukraine and rising concerns of slowing global economic activity, and there is little wonder that tech stocks have gone cold.

So why give the Nasdaq a second look?

For one, the frothiest elements of the index – the high-flying stocks that enjoyed huge runups during the pandemic – have been hit by far the hardest, leaving the Nasdaq looking considerably less speculative today.

There’s Peloton, of course. Among others: Robinhood Markets Inc., a central player in the meme stock phenomenon, is down 87 per cent from its 2021 high. Zoom Video Communications Inc., a popular tool for online meetings when many people were working from home, is down 75 per cent.

Valuations are also lower, suggesting that the downside risks of wading into the tech sector are subsiding.

The Nasdaq 100, a collection of the largest non-financial companies in the composite index and tracked by a number of exchange-traded funds, has seen its price-to-earnings ratio slide to 31.5, based on trailing 12-month profits.

That’s not cheap relative to more diversified indexes like the S&P 500. But it’s far more reasonable when you consider that the P/E ratio was more than 37 a year ago, according to data from Birinyi Associates.

Apple’s P/E is 26, down from 32 last year, meaning that even well-tested blue-chip names are looking attractive. Alphabet’s P/E is 24, down from 28 last year. And the P/E for Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, is now just 14, down from 24 last year.

Dave Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist at Morningstar, believes that Alphabet and Meta, in particular, look significantly undervalued relative to their long-term profit outlook. Even the more volatile companies at the forefront of disruptive innovation, which looked bubbly last year, are now falling into the value bin.

“It’s going to be very stock-specific, but there are quite a few of those stocks that we think are starting to get into undervalued territory,” Mr. Sekera said – pointing to Palantir Technologies Inc., the software developer whose share price has fallen 60 per cent from its high last year.

“We think that one is significantly undervalued at this point,” he said.

