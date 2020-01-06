Are Canadian banks in for another tepid year?

For investors who count on Canadian bank stocks to deliver steady profit growth and market-beating returns, their performance in 2019 was only so-so. Brace yourself: Analysts expect 2020 won’t be much better, which is why Tuesday’s conference of bank chief executive officers is a must-watch event.
It might seem odd to whine about last year’s returns: The S&P/TSX Diversified Banks index, which tracks the Big Six, ended 2019 an impressive 15.1 per cent higher than 2018 after including dividends. The banks also raised their dividends by 7.1 per cent over all.
Nonetheless, there is a lot to complain about.
Bank stocks lagged the S&P/TSX Composite Index last year. As a group, the stocks have essentially drifted sideways for two years, falling in 2018 and recovering in 2019. And the banks’ full-year earnings per share (EPS) increased just 3 per cent in fiscal 2019, weighed down by low interest margins, large restructuring charges (related to layoffs), slow loan growth and rising credit losses.
Here’s the grim part: These obstacles are lingering.
“We expect 2020 to be better, but not ‘easy,’ ” Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, said in a note.
Mr. Mihelic is forecasting EPS growth of 4.7 per cent in fiscal 2020, which started Nov. 1. That’s the ‘better’ part of his outlook. The improvement, though, will come largely from squeezing more profit from each dollar of revenue, sending efficiency ratios down to 55.6 per cent from 56.4 per cent in 2019 (a lower efficiency ratio is better).
The good news pretty much ends there. The RBC analyst noted that provisions for credit losses (PCLs) – money set aside to cover bad loans – surged 31 per cent in 2019. They will likely rise further in 2020, as loan losses normalize after a period of exceptionally low levels in recent years.
He also expects that revenue growth will slow to 4.5 per cent from 5.6 per cent last year, amid a declining appetite for loans among indebted Canadians. What’s more, profit margins on loans will decline because of last year’s rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of a Bank of Canada rate cut this year.
Mr. Mihelic sounds almost bullish compared with some of his peers.
Doug Young, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, expects that the Big Six will report EPS growth of just 4 per cent in 2020.
“As net interest margins compress and PCLs increase (normalize), the banks should focus more on managing expenses in the coming year. This really is the one lever within management’s control,” Mr. Young said in a note.
At Citigroup, Maria Semikhatova expects bank profits to increase by a mere 2 per cent in 2020, as rising consumer insolvencies, shrinking interest margins and slowing commercial loan growth take their toll.
This gloomy outlook should give bank CEOs a lot to discuss at RBC Capital Markets’ Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto Tuesday.
Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial, offered dozens of questions for consideration. Among them: “Is low-single-digit revenue growth the new normal in the current economic environment? Can you deliver mid-single-digit EPS growth in that world?”
No wonder last year’s rally is fizzling and most bank stocks are no higher today than they were two years ago.
But there are three good reasons to stick with Canadian bank stocks.
They’re cheap. RBC Dominion Securities says the stocks trade at 10.1 times estimated earnings, below the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 11. In other words, they already reflect low expectations.
Dividends will keep rising because banks are cash machines. Mr. Young expects the Big Six to hike their payouts by an average of 6 per cent in 2020. And keep in mind that average dividend yield is already 4.4 per cent.
The best reason: Big banks tend to outperform the broader stock market. BMO Nesbitt Burns says bank stocks beat the S&P/TSX Composite Index for eight straight years until the winning streak ended last year.
Bank stocks are down, but don’t count them out.