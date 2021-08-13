Are Canadian store closings a crack in Starbucks’ growth story, or a healthy reset?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Are Canadian store closings a crack in Starbucks’ growth story, or a healthy reset?

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Starbucks typically closes about 100 company-operated stores each year across Canada and the U.S., chief executive officer Kevin Johnson said in an open letter last year, 'primarily due to lease expirations, trade-area shifts and other market conditions.'

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Canadian investors who have watched some of their neighbourhood Starbucks stores shutter in recent months might understandably wonder if the world’s largest coffee retailer is losing its buzz.

The Seattle-based specialty coffee chain said last fall it would close about 300 of its stores in Canada and 500 in the United States – an additional 100 in each country than previously announced months earlier – as part of an accelerated “trade area transformation initiative” amid the pandemic. Starbucks said it was shifting toward more “convenience-led formats” including drive-throughs, pickup and delivery.

That left the company with 963 corporate stores and 441 licensed locations in Canada as of its third quarter ended June 27, compared with 1,175 corporate stores as of Sept. 29, 2019, when it had 423 licensed stores.

Story continues below advertisement

Starbucks typically closes about 100 company-operated stores each year across Canada and the U.S., chief executive officer Kevin Johnson said in an open letter last year, “primarily due to lease expirations, trade-area shifts and other market conditions.”

Although the recent store shutdowns were well beyond typical levels, Starbucks executives and analysts that follow the company say they’re part of a healthy renewal of store formats to meet current needs. In the most recent investor call, Mr. Johnson said the fast-tracked trade area transformation program has helped the company offset higher costs and “puts us back on the front foot for net new store growth in North America.”

Restaurant chains have a “natural amount of turnover” because of changing demographics and consumer traffic patterns, according to Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop. And with more than 33,000 global Starbucks locations, “it’s not surprising that some underperform over time,” he said.

“Unless unit rationalization becomes habitual, particularly closing more recently opened stores, I probably wouldn’t interpret it as a concerning sign.”

And Starbucks continues to open many new stores worldwide. The company said it opened 352 “net new” stores in the fiscal third quarter, bringing it to a record 33,295 stores globally. It expects to add a total of 1,100 new stores this year worldwide, including 600 in China, and has a goal to hit 55,000 stores by 2030.

But some industry players say the accelerated North American store closings are a concern, and the ambitious growth plans are risky in the intensely competitive coffee market. Doug Stephens, founder of the consulting firm Retail Prophet, says the Starbucks brand is in jeopardy of being commoditized as it expands sales beyond its namesake stores into more supermarkets and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

“This feels like déjà vu,” Mr. Stephens said, harkening back to when former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz returned to lead the company in 2008 after an eight-year hiatus, and was forced to close hundreds of underperforming stores. In a 2011 interview with McKinsey, Mr. Schultz said he was “horrified” to learn that many of the stores he had to close on his return had been open less than 18 months. He cited “a lack of discipline,” and criticized his predecessors for “chasing growth” and “making decisions that were kind of complicit with the stock price,” calling it “a very, very dangerous road to go down.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Stephens said he isn’t sure if history is repeating itself, but says closing stores to focus on convenience is “watering down the very in-store experience that put Starbucks on the map in the first place. It leaves me worried for their future.”

For investors, the risk is elevated by the company’s rich stock valuation.

“The shares are trading near a 10-year valuation high at 34 times forward price-to-earnings ratio, so I would look for an opportunity at a more attractive valuation,” said Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management. He has owned the stock on and off in the past, but doesn’t currently hold it.

Starbucks shares hit a record US$123.26 on July 23 – an increase of about 15 per cent since the start of the year and 35 per cent since January, 2020, before pandemic lockdowns pounded most consumer stocks. The coffee giant also reported record revenue of US$7.5-billion for its third quarter and boosted its full-year financial outlook.

“Like many consumer discretionary companies, Starbucks is benefiting from the reopening of the global economy and the normalization of consumer behaviour,” Mr. Wong said, adding the company’s My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program and mobile ordering app have helped boost sales.

But the shares have since pulled back to around US$116, as investors worried in part about recent underperformance in China, a primary growth market for Starbucks. China and the U.S. currently account for about 62 per cent of the company’s portfolio, or 5,135 and 15,348 stores, respectively. And many restaurant stocks have fallen back in recent days amid concerns about rising Delta coronavirus cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Starbucks CEO Mr. Johnson told investors the recent third quarter represented “the beginning of a multiyear tailwind” for the company, driven by a growing global coffee market that’s expected to well surpass US$400-billion over the next three years based on a compound annual growth rate of about 8 per cent. He also cited growing consumer preference “from mainstream robusta coffee to premium arabica coffee, where Starbucks is the leader,” and said the company has quickly adapted to changing consumer behaviours, including through its digital ordering services.

But the company needs to be careful such changes don’t compromise the in-store experience. Retail consultant Mr. Stephens said some moves in recent years, such as printing out labels on takeout cups instead of handwriting orders, and cracking down on the kind of tattoos and piercings baristas can display while on the job, have hurt “the cultural piece. ... They’re not the cool player in the market anymore.”

Still, Starbucks enjoys a status as a “premium player” in a largely commoditized sector, Morningstar’s Mr. Dunlop added. He said Starbucks continues to provide premium-quality coffee that distinguishes it from the competition, and can charge higher prices. “I think Starbucks occupies a rather unique niche, where they sell extremely convenient, higher-quality coffee beverages at accessible price points – an affordable luxury,” Mr. Dunlop said.

Most analysts are bullish on Starbucks stock: Among 36 analysts that cover it, 22 have a “buy” recommendation, 13 a “hold” and one “sell,” according to Refinitiv. The consensus target price is US$131.40, a solid bump from its current price.

In a recent note, RBC Capital Markets analyst Christopher Carril described Starbucks as a “rare, quality growth among larger-cap consumer peer group,” while increasing his target by US$2 to US$136 after the latest earnings.

“While there are numerous growth opportunities across the consumer investing landscape, [Starbucks] is among only a handful of $100-billion-plus market-cap consumer companies expected to drive sustained double-digit EPS growth in 2022 and beyond,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

While COVID-19 will continue to affect the company’s sales this year, Mr. Carril sees “long-term guidance as achievable – and potentially conservative – and setting up for consistent, long-term double-digit growth. "

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies