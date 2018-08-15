Are commodity stocks the next victims of ‘rolling bear markets’?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Are commodity prices the next rolling bear market?

Morgan Stanley strategists Andrew Sheets and Michael Wilson predicted a series of rolling bear markets in 2018 as popular investment themes are taken out to the woodshed one by one. They have been proven accurate in light of the early year collapse of volatility-related investments and most recently the FAANG-related plunge for Facebook.

Wednesday morning markets are characterized by sharp weakness in copper prices and the broad industrials metals and mining sectors,

“Copper prices fell to their lowest level in over a year on Wednesday, as the emerging market sell-off boosted the dollar and raised concerns about a hit to global economic growth… The sell-off in Turkey’s lira and emerging market shares has propelled the dollar to a 13-month high against major currencies, making commodities more expensive for non-US consumers. At the same time, recent economic data point to a slowing Chinese economy, which consumes around 40 per cent of the world’s copper.”

“Copper hits 13-month low as dollar strengthens on EM sell-off” – Financial Times (paywall)

“@tbiesheuvel Another ugly day for the miners” – (chart) Twitter

“Copper collapses below $6,000 as investors flee from commodities “ – Bloomberg

“Canadian stocks at risk from emerging-market turmoil if it intensifies beyond Turkey” – Barlow, Inside the Market

The big corporate news domestically is that Constellation Brands, owners of the Corona beer brand, appears dead set on diversifying their line of self-stupefying offerings by increasing their stake in Canopy Growth Corp.,

“Constellation Brands has signed a deal to invest $5-billion in Canopy Growth Corp. to increase its stake in the marijuana company to 38 per cent and make it its exclusive global cannabis partner. Under the agreement, Constellation, a global producer of beer, wine and spirits, will acquire 104.5 million Canopy shares at a price of $48.60 per share.”

“Constellation Brands to invest $5-billion to boost stake in Canopy Growth” – Report on Business

“Corona beer maker Constellation ups bet on cannabis with $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth” - CNBC

Moody’s has calculated that domestic banks can withstand a 35-per-cent decline in Canadian housing prices,

“Canada’s six biggest banks and Quebec’s Desjardins Group “incrementally improved" their capital buffers to absorb C$14.3 billion ($10.9 billion) in mortgage losses from such an economic shock, which would also include a 10 percent loss for foreclosure costs,”

“Canadian Banks Can Withstand a Housing Shock, Moody’s Says” – Bloomberg

Tweet of the Day: (From CIO of asset management company with US$265-billion under management)

This week is showing us once again exogenous forces can spill into other markets. Contagion from the Thai baht decline in 1997 led to a global crisis….the collapse in the Turkish Lira (and problems in Italy, Argentina, India, and trade war rumblings) will run a similar course. — Scott Minerd (@ScottMinerd) August 14, 2018

