 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Are investors feeling bullish? TD dives into trading data to gauge sentiment

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Asking investors how they feel about stocks is a decent way to get a look at market sentiment, as they navigate rallies, downturns, political uncertainty and monetary policy.

But Toronto-Dominion Bank has taken sentiment readings a step further with its newly launched TD Direct Investing Index: Rather than based on questions, it offers a monthly snapshot based on the bank’s extensive retail trading data.

“The unique piece here is that it is based on actual investor activity from Canada’s largest self-directed platform,” Ted Paris, vice-president of direct investing at TD, said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

The index arrives at an interesting juncture for the stock market.

Gone are the pessimistic lows that followed the severe sell-off in early 2020, when North American lockdowns threatened the economy and corporate profits. Gone, too, are the euphoric highs as the stock market swung back to health by mid-2020, amid tremendous government and central-bank stimulus.

As of August, which is the most recent monthly reading available, the index showed investors are now only slightly bullish. While the backdrop consists of upbeat numbers on employment, profit growth and economic activity, central banks are pondering tighter monetary policy that may be contributing to recent volatility.

“It is not a forecast. It is recent history,” Mr. Paris said.

The AAII Investor Sentiment Survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, a U.S. survey that dates back to 1987, has been embraced by a number of Wall Street professionals looking to gauge whether small investors have grown overly optimistic or pessimistic.

That’s because retail investors can be prone to poor market timing, buying at the top and selling at the bottom.

But Mr. Paris doesn’t expect the TD Direct Investing Index will be used by sophisticated investors looking for contrarian indicators.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is not intending to tell somebody, based on the sentiment last month, that this is the stance or position that they should take,” he said.

Rather, he sees the index as one more tool to help retail investors make decisions, especially younger investors who have been entering the market in recent years and may be wondering what other investors are doing.

The index reflects overall sentiment by digging into whether investors are buying stocks on upswings or dips, and whether they are chasing trends or retreating into safer holdings – using, of course, TD’s online brokerage data.

But the index also reveals the most popular securities bought, sold and held during the month – all of which can be filtered according to investor age, region and investing style – offering a potential wealth of insights into what is making the market tick.

For example, while investors were keen to chase meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in August, they held onto some of the bluest of blue-chips stocks, including TD, Enbridge Inc., Apple Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

The index even breaks down the changes in asset allocation, revealing whether investors are favouring Canadian stocks over U.S. and international stocks, and whether they are increasing or decreasing their cash levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Can the index make you a better investor? It will likely make you a better informed investor, since you’ll gain a greater understanding into what everyone else is doing. And if you like to buy stocks when other investors are fearful – or sell when others are greedy – the index could become a helpful guide.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies