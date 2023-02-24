Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Simone Arel details what has been a disappointing Canadian earnings season so far,

“We’re almost halfway through Q4/22 reporting season, and so far, numbers are undershooting previous estimates by about 6.3 per cent ($359 from $383 on January 11). If Q4/22 profits remain somewhat above last quarter at this stage (up 0.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter), they are the lowest since Q3/21. Weaker-than-expected results in Materials, Financials, Energy, and Discretionary (auto) drove the miss at the index level. EPS growth is now down 2.6 per cent year-over-year, with six sectors exhibiting negative YoY growth. On a 12M trailing basis, EPS ($1,481) is 0.7 per cent shy of last quarter’s peak of $1,491. ..... As in the U.S., top-line numbers have been more resilient, exhibiting a small beat at the index level. Looking forward, analysts have heavily slashed their H1/23 EPS estimates by 3.7 per cent on average since the earnings season started. Meanwhile, Q3/23 and Q4/23 EPS revisions have been lighter, and still imply that we will hit a new all-time EPS high later in the year. This appears overly optimistic in our opinion, given deteriorating global growth and strong price pressures (our regression model forecasts YoY EPS growth of negative 18 per cent and 8.3 per cent for 2023/2024 respectively, vs. 3.4 per cent and 8.2 per cent from a bottom-up perspective). We believe that H2/23 and FY 2024 consensus could suffer from further downward revisions in coming months.”

***

BofA Securities commodity strategist Michael Widmer believes the rally in copper prices is sustainable,

“The red metal has had the strongest start to the year since 2003. Yet, this rally has been accompanied by weaker physical markets in China. Indeed, the country’s copper inventories have risen at the fastest pace in a decade. None of that is surprising given the abrupt end to the country’s Zero Covid policies, along with the usual seasonalities. We believe housing should add to demand by the end of the year, while the grid is looking to accelerate the installation of renewables, so fundamentals and prices are set to strengthen through 2H23 … Headwinds to supply have persisted in 2023, with 2.6mt of mine supply at risk YTD. To put this number into context, it is equivalent to around 12 per cent of global production. While we acknowledge that most of these outages are not permanent, bear in mind that we run an annual disruption allowance of just 6% and anticipate a balanced market with that figure. Hence, if the supply performance does not improve meaningfully, we see a risk that the copper market will flip into deficit this year.”

***

It has been my contention for a while that the earliest sign that the combination of high debt levels and rising rates are hurting consumers will come from retail sales data.

BMO economist Sal Guatieri added to this discussion by noting potential trouble in retail sectors,

“We know that Canadian job growth was off-the-charts strong in January, though this was from the sometimes wonky household survey. Yet, the establishment survey confirmed that businesses are ramping up hiring, at least to December, to the tune of 91k after an already-strong 52k gain in November. Payrolls rose 4.6 per cent year-over-year and are now 4.5 per cent above pre-pandemic levels (or 775k). Retail, however, is a notable laggard, posting a modest 1.3-per-cent advance last year, all of it in the first seven months. This leaves staffing virtually unchanged from before the pandemic. While most businesses aren’t too fussed about a possible recession, retailers are taking a more cautious approach as consumers retreat. "

***

