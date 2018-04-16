The dynamics underlying the loonie’s value could be changing

Is the Canadian dollar overvalued or are the primary factors driving the loonie’s value changing? This week’s Bank of Canada statement on monetary policy is likely to provide the answer to this important question.

The Canadian dollar’s value has been determined in large part by relative bond yields – the Canadian two-year bond yield minus the U.S. Treasury yield – over the past five years as the first chart below (and the correlation calculation) highlights.

In simple terms, this is a function of cross-border asset flows, with investments moving to the country with the higher bond yields. When an American portfolio manager allocates funds to Canadian bonds, for instance, they must first sell greenbacks and buy Canadian dollars in foreign-exchange markets in the process.

Two-year bond yields on both sides of the border are very much affected by central bank interest-rate policy. Domestically, the current tightening (interest-rate hike) cycle has pushed the government of Canada two-year bond yield to 1.86 per cent, more than double the 0.76 per cent yield at the beginning of 2017.

The loonie is currently overvalued relative to bond spreads. Based on the five years of market history on the chart, the domestic currency should be trading closer to 73 US cents instead of the current 79 US cents.

The dotted line on the chart indicates the consensus economist estimates for the bond spread until the end of 2019. Very little change is expected from current levels and, in isolation, this suggests the loonie will weaken from here.

The foreign-exchange strategy team at Citi is not concerned about the apparent divergence on the chart and they remain confident that the loonie can move higher still. In an April 13 report titled USDCAD: You’d Be Loonie Not To Sell It (the “it” here referring to the U.S. dollar in Canadian dollar terms), they explained that the recent Business Outlook Survey indicated a degree of corporate optimism that “erodes a barrier to hawkish signals” from the Bank of Canada, paving the way for higher interest rates, bond yields and Canadian dollar.

If Citi is right, the salmon-coloured line on the chart, the relative bond yield, should climb higher and take the loonie with it. This would represent a reassertion of the trend of relative bond yields as the main driver of the Canadian dollar.

The second chart compares the loonie with the West Texas intermediate crude price. This relationship has been weaker than the dollar-to-relative yield connection (again, according to correlation statistics), but oil still exerts a powerful influence on currency markets.

The loonie is currently undervalued relative to oil after the commodity price rallied strongly last week. It’s reasonable to assume the current value of the Canadian dollar reflects a push/pull effect in which oil prices are pushing it higher while relative yields hold it back.

The Bank of Canada will release its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday and, while no change in interest rates is expected, the market reaction to the wording of the statement will be important for the future price of the domestic currency. We are at a stage where the dynamics underlying global trading of the loonie could be changing, including a waning influence for the bond markets. Other factors, such as the oil price or U.S. political concerns, may assume the driver seat in determining where the Canadian dollar goes from here. If this is the case, the loonie should not be seen as overvalued, despite what bond yields are telling us.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

