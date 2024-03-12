Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic surveyed the Canadian bank sector and notes they are not as attractively valued as recent underperformance might suggest,

“In Q1/24, core EPS for the large Canadian banks under our coverage increased ~12% QoQ but decreased ~8% YoY on average, and most of the banks exceeded our core EPS estimates except for a ~17% miss by BMO and ~2% miss by TD. We model core EPS to grow ~3% in 2024 and ~10% in 2025 on average (compared to a ~9% decline on average in 2023). We expect muted loan growth in 2024 that improves in 2025, while provisions for credit losses (PCLs) continue to normalize … For the large Canadian banks we cover, we assume the average total PCL ratio to increase to 0.40% and 0.36% in 2024 and 2025, respectively, versus 0.31% in 2023 … As of February, the Canadian bank index traded at 10.5x on a forward P/E basis, above its long- term historical average, but slightly below its 10-year average of 10.8x. On a P/B basis, the Canadian bank index traded at 1.41x, below the 10-year average of 1.68x. YTD, the Canadian bank index’s total return was -1.1%, versus the U.S. bank index’s total return of 6.3% YTD.”

Mr. Mihelic has outperform ratings on Bank of Montreal, TD Bank and Canadian Western Bank.

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian answers the question on many investors’ minds in the research note Bullish or bubble-icious?

“We revised our year-end S&P 500 target to 5400 from 5000 and have had a full week of feedback and pushback. We hear that sentiment is now “full bull”, the market is trading in bubble-like territory, and it is time for something else to break from the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy … Q: What defines a bubble, and is the S&P 500 one? A: Prior market bubble conditions include (1) a gap between price and intrinsic value, (2) democratization of the asset class, and (3) rampant speculation, often amplified by the use of leverage. Housing in 2007, Tech in 2000, tulips in 1637 are examples that tick these boxes. But the S&P 500 today does not: passive/index ownership (most of which is a proxy for the S&P 500) makes up just over half of US equity float, but Japan passive equity reached 80%. Moreover, CFTC data show net short positions by speculators. The gap between price and intrinsic value is high based on snapshot PE multiples, but the ex-Magnificent 7 trades closer to long-term average multiples, and, more importantly, today’s index lacks comparability to prior decades’, in our view … Valuation matters. But comparing a trailing PE today to a trailing PE of prior decades makes little sense given the index’s mix shift … Q: Is it 1995 or 1999? A: More 1995. US equity sentiment is at almost precisely the same level as in 1995 based on our Sell Side Indicator”

***

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson warned about valuations in a report summarized by the company’s research department,

“The historic rally since October has been driven largely by higher valuations rather than improving earnings—multiple expansion has accounted for almost 90% of the move. He attributes the equity rally to the easing of financial conditions, rise in liquidity and continued fiscal support in the context of a consensus that got too bearish last October. With these dynamics now better understood by the market, the burden is now likely on earnings/fundamentals to show more material improvement … The market has been rewarding factors related to operational efficiency which is likely contributing to this focus; he expects this to continue. In 2024, Mike sees multiple headwinds to M&A abating under the Morgan Stanley economic and strategy base case, including funding costs, inflation fears, recession concerns and corporate confidence.”

***

