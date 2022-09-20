Canada’s annual inflation rate fell for a second consecutive month in August as gasoline and other products dropped, offering some hope that the Bank of Canada’s campaign to restrain price growth through much tighter lending conditions is having its intended effect.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7 per cent in August from a year earlier, lower than the consensus expectation of 7.3 per cent. Inflation has slowed from 7.6 per cent in July and 8.1 per cent in June, a near four-decade high.

On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3 per cent in August, which again was weaker than what analysts expected. Gasoline prices, which fell 9.6 per cent in August from July, were a key driver of lower inflation. But it was not only the pumps where consumers found some relief.

Short-term Canadian bond yields fell in the aftermath of the report, even as equivalent U.S. bond yields rose, with the 2-year government bond yield falling as low as 3.732%. The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback.

But movement in interest rate probabilities in credit market futures and options markets saw little reaction, with markets continuing to expect a 50 basis point hike at the Bank of Canada’s next policy meeting on Oct 26, and a likely further quarter point hike by year’s end. Bond market positioning suggests that may be the last rate hike in the current tightening cycle.

Here are how economists are reacting to today’s data:

----

Benjamin Reitzes, Managing Director, Cdn Rates & Macro Strategist:

This is about as good of an inflation report as we can hope for, especially after the strong U.S. figures out last week. The slowdown in the headline and all three core inflation metrics is a clear positive. Unfortunately, inflation remains far too high, and the breadth of price increases hasn’t backed off much, if at all. Nonetheless, the path to tamer inflation is going to be long and winding, and this is a step in that direction. While there’s still plenty of data to go before the next Bank of Canada policy decision, today’s number will, for now, limit how much further tightening the market prices.

----

Andrew Grantham, CIBC economist:

Inflation likely hasn’t slowed far enough, or for long enough, to convince the Bank of Canada that further interest rate hikes aren’t necessary. Because of that, we still see a peak of 3.75% for the overnight rate later this year. However, today’s inflation readings, as well as other data highlighting a slowing Canadian economy, support the view that interest rates here should peak below what the Federal Reserve will need to do in the US in order to get inflation back to a 2% target.

-----

Alexandra Ducharme / Kyle Dahms of National Bank:

For the next few months, there are reasons to be optimistic about a moderation in inflation due to weakness on the goods side. First, the decline in the price of oil and consequently gasoline (which continued in September) is good news that usually translates with a lag into disinflation for other components, notably because of more favorable transportation costs. Second, supply chain issues are easing globally. Third, there was also good news on services inflation, which posted the smallest monthly increase in nine months (0.1%), an indicator that the Bank of Canada is monitoring closely. Overall, with a tangible economic slowdown expected in the second half of 2022, our forecast of CPI inflation below 5% in Q1 2023 remains on track.

------

Leslie Preston, Managing Director & Senior Economist:

A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. Canadian inflation took a single step in the right direction in August, but it still has a long way to go. The Bank of Canada (BoC) core measures of inflation remain more than 2 pps from the target range of 1-3%. The BoC has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year, and the impact of that is starting to be felt in the economy. Even still, we expect more slowing in demand, which should help bring down inflation along with it.

Still, there is a long journey ahead, and we expect the BoC to continue hiking its policy rate at the end of October, and take the policy rate to 4% by the end of the year.

------

Stephen Brown, Senior Canada Economist:

The larger-than-expected falls in headline and core inflation in August lend some support to our forecast that the Bank of Canada will drop down to a 25 basis point hike in October, particularly with the labour market also weakening in recent months.

Headline inflation is admittedly still far too high at 7.0%, but that was at least lower than the 7.3% consensus forecast. Moreover, in contrast to our expectation that core inflation would be broadly unchanged, all three of the Bank’s measures declined, with CPI-common falling from an upwardly revised 6.0% in July to 5.7%, while CPI-trim slowed from 5.4% to 5.2% and CPI-median edged down to 4.8%, from 4.9%. The contrast compared to the strength of underlying prices in July is largely because the rises in travel services prices that month were not repeated in August, with recreation, education & reading prices instead falling by 0.1% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms. Shelter prices also edged down on the month, for the first time since January 2021, as the impact of falling house prices more than offset higher mortgage rates. Meanwhile, the 1.1% m/m fall in transportation prices was mainly due to lower gasoline prices, but Stats Can also noted that used vehicle prices started to decline.

The headline rate is likely to slow again in September and we now expect inflation to average 7.1% this quarter, which would be much better than the Bank’s forecast from July that it would average 8.0%. The risks to our forecast that the Bank will drop down to a 25 bp hike next month are still tilted to the upside but, with the leading indicators pointing to a further improvement in core inflation and the labour market weakening in recent months, we are doubtful that the Bank will hike its policy rate to more than 4%, from the current 3.25%, as markets are currently pricing in.

------

More to come