So gold isn’t really an inflation fighter. Its price reflects real interest rates; as real interest rates go up, gold’s price goes down, and vice versa.Michael Dalder/Reuters

Inflation is running at its hottest pace in decades and investors are scurrying for shelter. They should be careful where they turn.

The problem with most inflation hedges is that they don’t really hedge. Supposed havens often have risks of their own.

Consider gold, the traditional refuge of those who don’t trust paper currencies. Bullion did a stellar job in protecting investors from surging inflation in the 1970s. Sadly, though, in the 1980s or 90s, as inflation continued to erode purchasing power, it lost ground. Over the past year, as inflation has surged, it has done very little.

So gold isn’t really an inflation fighter. Rather, its price reflects real interest rates – that is, interest rates after inflation is subtracted. As real interest rates go up, gold’s price goes down, and vice versa.

On inflation indexing, Chrystia Freeland is ahead of her time

Experts say dividend stocks can offer some protection against inflation

This makes sense. Gold doesn’t offer investors any yield, so its appeal dwindles when competing investments, notably bonds, are tempting buyers with lush payouts well above the rate of inflation. Conversely, bullion grows more attractive as the real reward from holding bonds shrinks.

Over the past couple of decades, real interest rates and gold prices have bobbed and weaved in opposite directions – when one rises, the other falls. With central banks likely to raise rates over the next year, gold investors now face a potential headwind.

Gold prices vs. real interest rates Real interest rates on 10-year U.S. bonds Gold price in U.S. dollars/oz. 3.5% $2,200 2,000 3.0 1,800 2.5 1,600 2.0 1,400 1.5 1,200 1.0 1,000 0.5 800 0.0 600 -0.5 400 -1.0 200 0 -1.5 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 the globe and mail, Source: federal reserve bank of st. louis Gold prices vs. real interest rates Real interest rates on 10-year U.S. bonds Gold price in U.S. dollars/oz. 3.5% $2,200 2,000 3.0 1,800 2.5 1,600 2.0 1,400 1.5 1,200 1.0 1,000 0.5 800 0.0 600 -0.5 400 -1.0 200 0 -1.5 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 the globe and mail, Source: federal reserve bank of st. louis Gold prices vs. real interest rates Real interest rates on 10-year U.S. bonds Gold price in U.S. dollars/oz. 3.5% $2,200 2,000 3.0 1,800 2.5 1,600 2.0 1,400 1.5 1,200 1.0 1,000 0.5 800 0.0 600 -0.5 400 -1.0 200 0 -1.5 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 the globe and mail, Source: federal reserve bank of st. louis

So how about real-return bonds? These offer a simpler way to hedge against inflation. The governments that offer these bonds essentially guarantee to pay investors a real yield, then adjust the nominal payout to offset the bite of inflation. In Canada, retail investors can buy individual real-return bonds through a securities dealer or invest in a basket of them through exchange-traded funds such as the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) and the BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF (ZRR).

Real-return bonds can be a tempting investment for people concerned that inflation will spike even higher than the market expects in the years ahead. They do have their challenges, however.

One is that the real returns on long-term Canadian issues are slightly negative at the moment – in other words, you protect yourself against raging inflation, but only by settling for no real return if things stay as they are.

Inflation is a major headache for households, but not for Ottawa’s finances

Stagflation at hand? Inflation, check. Stagnant growth not so much

Another issue is that whatever yield you do collect gets taxed as ordinary income, so unless you hold real-return bonds in a tax-sheltered account, your after-tax gains are still likely to significantly lag inflation.

Finally, there is the possibility that real interest rates go up. If so, you suffer a loss, much as you would with an ordinary bond if interest rates rise.

No wonder, then, that most investors look elsewhere for long-term inflation protection. One of the most commonly repeated recommendations is to hold stocks, since they represent real assets that will move up in value with rising prices.

Unfortunately, this is a half-truth. Yes, stocks have far outpaced inflation over the long term. But if what you want is an asset that will flourish during periods of high inflation, think again.

History shows that periods of high inflation – such as the 1970s – tend to be miserable patches for stocks. This makes sense: Inflationary surges usually prompt central banks to hoist interest rates, and high interest rates are often not good for stocks.

Stock returns and inflation Average annual, by decade Inflation S&P 500 total return 2.2% 1950s 16.7% 2.5 1960s 5.2 7.4 1970s -1.4 5.1 1980s 11.6 2.9 1990s 14.7 2.5 2000s -3.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: SIMPLESTOCKINVESTING.COM Stock returns and inflation Average annual, by decade Inflation S&P 500 total return 2.2% 1950s 16.7% 2.5 1960s 5.2 7.4 1970s -1.4 5.1 1980s 11.6 2.9 1990s 14.7 2.5 2000s -3.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: SIMPLESTOCKINVESTING.COM Stock returns and inflation Average annual, by decade Inflation S&P 500 total return 2.2% 1950s 16.7% 2.5 1960s 5.2 7.4 1970s -1.4 5.1 1980s 11.6 2.9 1990s 14.7 2.5 2000s -3.4 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SIMPLESTOCKINVESTING.COM

“Equities have been a poor hedge against inflation,” says Cambridge University professor Elroy Dimson and his team of researchers at the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2021. Stocks outpace inflation over the long haul, but they produce their best returns during periods of low to moderate inflation.

This all adds up to a rather discouraging outlook. If stocks, real-return bonds and gold don’t offer bulletproof protection against inflation, it is not clear what does. Bitcoin? Not judging from its up-and-down course over the past year. Commodities? Maybe, but returns are notoriously volatile and can vary widely among different raw materials. Real estate investment trusts? Like stocks, REITs beat inflation over the long haul, but they can suffer in the short term from rising interest rates.

The best strategy may be to ask yourself what you want to achieve. If it is to protect yourself against a short period of rising inflation ahead, real-return bonds have some appeal. But if it is to protect your purchasing power over the long haul, stocks and REITs seem more attractive.

Cash may have its place, too. Your potential loss in real terms is equal to inflation. But since periods of high inflation are usually also periods of high economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, losses on cash could be less than on competing assets. At the very least, holding a modestly higher level of cash than normal gives you the option to buy other assets if an opportunity presents itself.

What this really amounts to is a case for diversification and patience. Inflation is a scary phenomenon, but widely diversified portfolios have weathered such periods in the past. They will this time, too.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.