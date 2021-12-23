Linamar Corp.’s stock has struggled with a case of the semi-conductor blues this holiday season. When it reported third-quarter results, sales for its mobility segment, including the automotive area, slipped. Linamar blamed the decline primarily on semi-conductor supply issues. Meanwhile, the stock has drifted towards the lower end of its 52-week range, off about 10 per cent over the past month as of midweek. Last week, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz added to her holdings by acquiring 50,000 common shares in the public market via Linamar’s share grant program.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.