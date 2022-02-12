Shopify Inc. has seen its share price decline 38 per cent this year.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

When Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T reported its latest quarterly financial results earlier this month, the chief executive officer of the Montreal-based commerce platform for merchants addressed an issue that has been weighing on the share price in recent weeks.

“We know the market is interested in our profitability,” Jean Paul Chauvet said on a call with analysts.

“I want to ensure investors that reaching profitability remains a priority and that I will continue to provide greater clarity on that front in the coming quarters,” he said.

A top executive ensuring that profitability is a priority might not sound like a big deal. But investors who once were content to invest in technology companies with scant net earnings or inconsistent revenue growth may be expecting them to make money now.

The result: Some tech stocks have been on a roller-coaster over the past month.

Lightspeed, which debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2019 after an initial public offering, has seen its share price decline 25 per cent this year, on top of a significant decline toward the end of 2021 amid questions about its growth trajectory and bigger losses.

Since then, analysts have reined in their expectations. For example, Todd Coupland, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, recently slashed his target price for Lightspeed – or the price at which he thinks the shares will trade within 12 months – to $68 from $125 previously.

The new target is based on the shares trading at 10 times next year’s revenue, down from a previous valuation of 20 times revenue.

Many other tech companies are also facing weaker share prices.

Shopify Inc. SHOP-T, which provides an e-commerce platform for small and mid-sized companies, has seen its share price decline 38 per cent this year. The value of the company, based on its outstanding shares, has slipped by about $70-billion over this period.

“Lightspeed, Shopify and a lot of these e-commerce players are struggling with the same thing: A lot of sales were pulled forward during the pandemic, and there are a lot of questions about how that revenue growth is going to be sustained,” James Telfser, managing partner and portfolio manager at Aventine Investment Counsel, said in an interview.

Some of the newer companies to the Canadian stock market, with shorter track records, are also struggling.

Coveo Solutions Inc. CVO-T, which sells artificial-intelligence-powered technology and began trading in November, is down 38 per cent this year. Analytics software firm Copperleaf Technologies Inc., which began trading in October, is down 30 per cent.

Blame the prospect of rising interest rates, which has rattled the broader market as well.

Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada have suggested that they will start to raise their key interest rates as soon as next month, to head off rising inflation. U.S. inflation rose to an annual rate of 7.5 per cent in January, a 40-year high that appears to underscore the need for rate hikes.

Higher interest rates can make the steep valuations of many tech companies look particularly worrisome if their profit-making years are far away or their rate of growth is slowing. That may be putting more pressure on companies to produce upbeat financial results to justify high stock valuations.

“Investors do seem to be placing incremental focus on profitability, relative to growth – or at least, growth at all costs,” Thanos Moschopoulos, an analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in an e-mail.

But the shift may be creating some opportunities for investing in the beaten-up stocks of companies with strong potential.

Mr. Moschopoulos said that it’s not clear that a company with 20-per-cent revenue growth and a small profit should enjoy a higher valuation than a company reporting 30-per-cent revenue growth and a manageable loss.

“Personally, if a company has demonstrably strong unit economics, a strong cash balance and a large market opportunity, I’m not sure I’d want to see them dial back growth in order to drive better near-term profitability,” Mr. Moschopoulos said.

Indeed, Mr. Telfser suspects that the most urgent question facing investors is how stock prices react during periods of slowing revenue growth, even if that growth is still impressive.

“What happens to the valuation as a company goes from, say, 30-per-cent growth to 20-per-cent growth? No one really knows, because there are just so many moving parts there,” Mr. Telfser said.

