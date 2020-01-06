 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

As the U.S. rides high on the prosperity index, this expert suggests putting your money elsewhere

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here is an unusual tip for investors: Shun prosperity.

While it seems reasonable to pour money into booming economies, history suggests that doing the opposite is more profitable, according to Dan Rasmussen, founder of Verdad Advisers, a small U.S.-based money manager.

For 2020, a gauge known as the prosperity index indicates that investors would do well to sidestep the exuberant U.S. market and put their cash to work in less red-hot jurisdictions. Canada qualifies as one reasonable destination for investors’ dollars, but Europe is where most of the biggest bargains are located, Mr. Rasmussen says.

Story continues below advertisement

Tilting your portfolio toward Europe’s sputtering economy may seem like an odd move, but “there’s a curious thing about economic prosperity: It happens to be negatively correlated with future stock returns,” Mr. Rasmussen wrote in a note Monday.

To help measure the current state of affairs in any given country, he recommends looking at the prosperity index, the brainchild of investment adviser Russell Pennoyer.

In many ways, this gauge is the opposite of the famous “misery index” developed by economist Arthur Okun back in the stagflationary 1970s. Mr. Okun’s misery index added together the inflation rate and the unemployment rate to get a sense of just how bad things were on Main Street during that miserable decade.

In contrast, Mr. Pennoyer’s prosperity index subtracts the unemployment rate from the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) to paint a picture of just how good things are right now.

The prosperity index is highest when GDP growth is decent and unemployment is low. Over the past three decades, it has averaged minus 3.4 per cent in the United States because the unemployment rate is typically far higher than the economy’s growth rate.

But the three-year rolling average of the prosperity index for the U.S. recently rose to minus 1.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. That is the highest reading since 2000 and, before that, the economic boom of the 1960s.

This would seem to be good news, and so it is – but not for U.S. investors. Mr. Rasmussen crunches the historical numbers to show that stocks’ returns over the next year tend to move in the opposite direction to the prosperity index. An unusually high prosperity index has typically gone hand in hand with low returns over the next 12 months. An unusually low prosperity index has often been the springboard for much stronger stock-market returns over the next year.

Story continues below advertisement

This makes sense. Strong growth and low unemployment encourage investors to project today’s good times into the future, pushing up stock prices. But expensive shares tend to produce mediocre returns, because their lofty valuations swoon at even a flicker of bad news.

In contrast, a lacklustre economy tends to depress investors’ spirits. That drags down share prices and creates the conditions for a big rebound if events turn out even slightly better than expected.

All of this suggests investors may want to steer clear of today’s thriving U.S. economy. Instead, Mr. Rasmussen suggests they send money to countries that are not in such good shape, “where the economic conditions and stock market valuations look more like the U.S. in January of 2010 than January of 2020.”

A dozen jurisdictions have prosperity readings low enough to qualify as attractive destinations. Greece, Turkey, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Sweden and Portugal are all on that list, as are South Africa, Brazil, Hong Kong and – yes – Canada.

It would take a brave investor to venture into some of these countries, but Mr. Rasmussen says a hefty dose of international diversification is likely to pay off in coming months, especially if investors tilt their holdings toward smaller value plays. Small value stocks tend to produce particularly strong returns after periods in which the prosperity index in a country dips to unusually low levels, he says.

“These are the best times to buy stocks in general and small-cap value in particular in those countries,” he writes.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies