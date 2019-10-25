ATCO CEO accumulates shares as stock rises

For a defensive stock ATCO Ltd. trades at relatively low valuations with an enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 7.1 versus the utilities sector average of 11.5. Price trends are positive with stock up about 10 per cent in the past three months. Moreover, insider commitment remains strong. Chief executive Nancy Southern has sizable equity exposure in her role as trustee to Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd., which controls ATCO. Over the past three months, she has reported indirect ownership purchases of 80,600 Class I non-voting shares and 32,500 Class II common shares through the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.