Athabasca Oil Corp. ATH-T was the 10th most-shorted stock in Canada as of Feb. 15, based on INK and IIROC data. While shorts may be betting that the price of oil is likely to reverse from here, insiders are taking the opposite side. So far in 2022, insiders have spent $482,953 buying shares in the public market. Director John L. Festival was the biggest buyer, picking up 400,000 shares at $1.18 on Jan. 5. More recently, an officer bought 7,880 shares at $1.39 on Feb. 14.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

