Equities

Wall Street futures were slightly lower early Tuesday with retail earnings and retail sales figures on the horizon. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were weaker.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red. A day earlier, all three managed gains with the Nasdaq advancing by more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday down 0.57 per cent, snapping a three-day winning streak.

In Canada, investors will get the latest reading on inflation this morning when Statistics Canada releases the July consumer price index before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see a slight increase in headline inflation after that reading fell below 3 per cent in June.

“Inflation likely edged up to 2.9 per cent in July,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“That’s after falling to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it below the top end of the BoC’s 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent target range for the first time since spring 2021. The uptick in growth can be explained by rising energy prices. Though gas prices were still below year ago levels in July, the decline was smaller than in June.”

However, he said, the Bank of Canada will be more focused on broader inflationary pressures beyond volatile energy costs.

“The three-month rolling average growth rate for the trim and median measures should slow as a large monthly increase in April falls out of that calculation.”

Also on Tuesday morning, Canadian investors will get a snapshot of the country’s housing market with the release of the July home sales figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

On Wall Street, Home Depot reports quarterly results this morning. Later in the week, U.S. retail giants Walmart and Target are also set to release their latest earnings. U.S. investors also get July retail sales figures this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.71 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.62 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.56 per cent after second-quarter GDP topped forecasts. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 1.03 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were relatively steady with fresh signs of weakness in the Chinese economy offset by rate cuts from that country’s central bank.

The day range on Brent was US$85.78 to US$86.68 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.99 to US$82.91.

Figures released early Tuesday showed China’s economy continuing to wobble with retail sales and industrial spending down from the year before. However, the People’s Bank of China also lowered the rate on its one-year medium-lending facility to some financial institutions to 2.5 per cent, offering some support to sentiment.

“The demand side is weakening and that could stall the oil rally at the actual levels, forcing a return of the barrel of U.S. crude toward the US$80-per-barrel level, as worries regarding the Chinese recovery are real, and China will have to deploy further stimulus measures to fix things and bring investors back on their side of the table,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“If that’s the case however, oil prices could take a lift.”

Later Tuesday, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with the release of data by industry group American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government figures follow on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,902.90 by early Tuesday morning, trading near Monday’s lows.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5 per cent to US$1,934.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down amid weaker risk sentiment in broader markets while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies after hitting its best level in more than a month during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 74.09 US cents to 74.40 US cents. The Canadian dollar is down more than 2 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, slid 0.06 per cent to 103.11 after hitting a 1-1/2-month high at 103.46 on Monday, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound rose 0.12 per cent to US$1.2700, after rising as much as 0.28 per cent to $1.2720 following data showed a rise in British wages in the three months to June.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.223 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Suncor Energy joined its global peers in reporting a sharp drop in quarterly profit, as oil and gas prices retreated from last year’s peak. Global oil prices slipped in the quarter from a year earlier, as a banking sector crisis and worries about a possible recession raised concerns around demand. Suncor also took a $275-million restructuring charge during the second quarter related to its plans to cut 1,500 jobs this year to reduce costs. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for July.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press