Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch cut its U.S. long-term credit rating. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw losses while the Dow managed a modest 0.2-per-cent gain. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday off 0.45 per cent.

Stocks came under pressure on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the United States’ long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, reflecting expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as a high and growing general government debt burden, Reuters reported.

The agency said in a statement that “there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025.”

“While debt downgrades seldom, if ever, have long legs, investors may pause and let the dust settle before re-entering risk markets,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“However, within this super market-friendly environment of stable growth and a Fed close to the end of its hiking cycle creating fertile ground for stock gains, its unlikely risk sentiment will wander too far off the soft landing path.”

Meanwhile, earnings continue to roll in on both sides of the border. In Canada, investors will get results from Shopify and Intact Financial after the close of trading.

Kraft Heinz and CVS Health are among the major U.S. companies releasing results this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.66 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 sank 1.62 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei sank 2.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Send lost 2.47 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher, trading near their best levels since April at one point, after new figures showed a big drop in U.S. weekly inventories, suggesting strong demand.

The day range on Brent was US$85.05 to US$85.99 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.52 to US$82.43.

Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said inventories fell by 15.4 million barrels for the week ended July 28. Markets had been forecasting a much smaller 1.37 million barrel decline.

More official U.S. government inventories are due later this morning.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,949.29 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,986.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower amid weaker global risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart held relatively steady despite the Fitch downgrade.

The day range on the loonie was 75.09 US cents to 75.38 US cents early Wednesday morning. The Canadian dollar is down about 0.74 per cent over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six peers, was up 0.18 per cent at 102.18, not far off Tuesday’s three-week high of 102.43, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was last up 0.12 per cent at US$1.279 ahead of the Bank of England’s rate announcement on Thursday. Markets are expecting another rate hike, although remain divided on whether it will a quarter or half point increase.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk in broader markets, fell 0.5 per cent to US$0.658, having earlier slid to its lowest level since June at US$0.657, Reuters said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 4.025 per cent.

More company news

Starbucks missed market expectations for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, signaling dull demand for its coffees and cold drinks both in the North American and international markets. While Starbucks has rushed to cash in on its younger, wealthier customer base by launching new drinks in the United States, including a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew in May this year, it saw quarterly transactions climb just 1% in North America. However, the company recorded a sharp recovery in China, with comparable sales surging 46% even as average ticket - or the average amount spent per customer on a visit - declined 1% in the quarter. -Reuters

Economic news

815 am ET: ADP U.S. National Employment Report for July

With Reuters and The Canadian Press