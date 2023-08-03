Equities

Wall Street futures were negative early Thursday after the previous session’s sell-off with traders awaiting earnings from tech giants Apple and Amazon later in the day. Major European markets were lower with the Bank of England’s rate decision due this morning. TSX futures were down.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, all three saw losses with the Nasdaq closing down more than 2 per cent after a U.S. credit downgrade by ratings agency Fitch. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index lost ended yesterday down 1.53 per cent to its lowest finish since July 17.

On Wednesday, earnings again move to the forefront with Wall Street awaiting Amazon and Apple results after the close of trading. Analysts are expecting slowing iPhone sales to weigh on Apple’s revenue in the most recent quarter. Amazon’s quarterly revenue is seen rising, helped by improved advertising and e-commerce business.

“Equity traders are using this [week’s] surge in yields and some nervousness ahead of Apple and Amazon’s earnings as an opportunity to lock in some profits,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“Next 48 hours will be key for risk appetite as earnings and the NFP [U.S. non-farm payrolls] report might sway markets in thinking we might need to see more Fed tightening.”

Earnings are also key for Canadian investors on Thursday, with BCE, Bombardier and SNC-Lavalin among the companies reporting this morning. Magna International and Enbridge report after the close of trading.

The Globe’s Temur Durrani reports that Shopify Inc. topped revenue expectations but widened its net loss in the second quarter. After Wednesday’s closing bell, the Ottawa-based company reported quarterly revenue was up by nearly 31 per cent to US$1.7-billion, compared with US$1.3-billion the year prior; whereas analysts on average had anticipated US$1.62-billion. However, Shopify saw a net loss of US$1.3-billion or US$1.02 per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, higher than the expected 46 US cents per share.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 1.57 per cent. The Bank of England is due to make its next rate decision this morning. Markets are expecting another rate increase.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.10 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.68 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.49 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker, adding to the previous session’s losses, as negative sentiment in the broader market offsets signs of solid demand.

The day range on Brent was US$82.36 to US$83.68 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$ 78.69 to US$79.96. Both benchmarks lost about 2 per cent on Wednesday.

“A strong dollar is getting in oil’s way, but that should only lead to limited downside given how good both the supply and demand fundamentals have become,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said.

“The bullish signs include U.S. crude exports are rising and crude oil and distillate demand is rising. The bearish signs are that gasoline demand seems to have peaked as higher prices at the pump.”

Traders are now looking ahead to Friday’s OPEC+ meeting. Members of the group are widely expected to keep current production curbs in place.

Also underpinning prices are signs of solid demand. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that weekly crude inventories fell by 17 million barrels last week. Reuters reports that was the biggest drop according to records dating back to 1982.

In other commodities, gold prices traded near their lowest levels in three weeks.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,936.07 per ounce by early Thursday morning, having hit its lowest since July 11. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,971.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart traded near a four-week high after a positive reading on private hiring in the U.S. economy.

The day range on the loonie was 74.74 US cents to 75 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar had fallen more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past five days by early Thursday morning.

Traders on both sides of the border are now awaiting Friday’s July jobs reports for further signals about the state of the Canadian and U.S. economies. Data released Wednesday showed a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls in July, bringing focus back to the path ahead for U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose as high as 102.84, the highest level in four weeks. It was last up 0.1% at 102.73, extending Wednesday’s 0.5-per-cent gain, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.27 ahead of the Bank of England’s rate announcement. On Wednesday sterling hit a four week low of US$1.2680.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 4.145 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit that more than halved, as lower energy prices and drop in oil production squeezed the country’s largest oil and gas producer. The company reported a net income of $1.5-billion, or $1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from $3.5-billion, or $3 per share, a year earlier. -Reuters

Economic news

Bank of England policy announcement.

830 am ET: U.S. jobless claims for last week.

830 am ET: U.S. second quarter productivity and unit labour costs.

945 am ET: S&P Global Services/Composite PMI for July

10 am ET: U.S. factory orders for June.

10 am ET: U.S. ISM Services PMI

With Reuters and The Canadian Press