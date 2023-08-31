Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Thursday as markets await a fresh reading on U.S. inflation as traders look to close out a tough month for stocks. Major European markets were firmer. TSX futures were positive with more bank earnings due.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered close to break even. All three ended higher on Wednesday but remain negative for the month so far. The S&P 500 and Dow are both down more than 1 per cent in August heading into the month’s last trading day. The Nasdaq is off by more than 2 per cent for the month. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.2 per cent but remains down about 1.2 per cent for August.

On Wall Street, traders will keep a close watch the July U.S. personal consumption expenditure figures, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, which are due before the start of trading.

“Today’s July inflation numbers could prompt further concern about sticky inflation if we get a sizeable tick higher in the monthly, as well as annual headline numbers, reversing some of the decline in bond yields seen so far this week,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets UK, said.

Markets are currently pricing in a hold by the Fed on interest rates at its September meeting but remained divided on the possibility of another hike in November.

In Canada, CIBC and Laurentian Bank both report before the open, marking the last of Canada’s big banks to release third-quarter results. Laurentian is currently in the process of seeking a buyer.

On Wednesday, National Bank reported a slight year-over-year rise in third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates, as expenses rose, capital markets earnings slumped and the bank set aside more money for potentially bad loans.

Elsewhere, Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica reports results after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.27 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.60 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.55 per cent.

Commodities

Crude were modestly higher, shaking off early weakness after new data showed manufacturing activity in China contracted for a fifth consecutive month.

The day range on Brent was US$85.74 to US$86.16 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.48 to US$81.95.

New figures released early Thursday showed China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, but remained below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion, Reuters reported.

“The most recent official PMI data exhibited a mixed picture at best,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“The manufacturing index showed a marginal uptick, reaching 49.7. This marks the third consecutive increase since the low point 48.8 in May. However, it remains below the pivotal 50-level that signifies expansion, indicating a mere slowdown in the pace of decline.”

Meanwhile, prices drew some support from the latest U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stocks.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, according to the EIA. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a 3.3 million-barrel drop.

In other commodities, the gold was trading near its best level in a month after U.S. economic data this week underpinned hopes that the Fed would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,945.63 per ounce. U.S. gold futures steadied at US$1,972.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker while the greenback firmed against world currencies and looked set for a monthly gain of more than 1 per cent.

The day range on the loonie was 73.80 US cents to 73.97 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has slid more than 1 per cent against its U.S. counterpart over the past month.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Thursday. Markets will get June and second-quarter GDP figures on Friday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.35 per cent at 103.52 early Thursday morning. The index is down for the week so far but up about 1.4 per cent for the month.

The euro was last at US$1.0888, down 0.3 per cent on the day, but still up almost 1 per cent this week, according to figures from Reuters. Britain’s pound was slightly weaker at US$1.2700. Both the pound and the euro are set for monthly declines.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.106 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Salesforce raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday and projected quarterly sales above estimates as it benefits from a recent price hike and resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain economy. The results fan optimism about a recovery in technology spending in the second half of 2023 after earnings from major cloud players including Amazon.com and Alphabet-owned Google suggested that the slowdown was nearing an end. The company expects revenue to be between US$8.70-billion and US$8.72-billion in the third quarter, compared with estimates of US$8.66-billion, according to Refinitiv data. Its quarterly earnings per share forecast was also above estimates. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug 27.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for July.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press